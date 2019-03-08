Advanced search

Speedway: Somerset Rebels get Glasgow semi-final date

PUBLISHED: 17:28 16 September 2019

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

CBMXI.co.uk

The 'Cases' Somerset Rebels face a play-off semi-final against the Glasgow Tigers after league toppers Leicester's decision to take on Redcar in the other tie.

The semi-final clash against the last visiting side to have won at the Oak Tree presents 'no worries' for team manager Garry May, who is relishing the chance to meet Glasgow again this season.

"We ran them very close at their place in June and when they came to ours it was just when we had made the team changes. As a team we've settled down much better since their July visit and I do believe we can overcome them on aggregate. We are after that place in the final," said May.

The Rebels will ride their first leg of the semi-final on home territory on Wednesday, September 25 with the return at Ashfield on September 27.

And club owner Debbie Hancock says there is an opportunity for any prospective meeting sponsor to add their name to event, adding: "This is an important fixture for us and it would be brilliant if we could put a sponsor to the meeting.

"Should there be any interested parties who might like to discuss the practicalities of doing so I would ask them to give me a call (01278 782216) at the earliest opportunity so we can offer up as much publicity for them."

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Readers disagree with GP satisfaction survey

Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grocers forced to stop selling veg outside store after excessive thefts

Gardiner-Whites will no longer display produce at the front of the shop after 'excessive thefts'. Picture: Mark Newman.

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Readers disagree with GP satisfaction survey

Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grocers forced to stop selling veg outside store after excessive thefts

Gardiner-Whites will no longer display produce at the front of the shop after 'excessive thefts'. Picture: Mark Newman.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Dawson defiance stunts Somerset charge

Lewis Gregory celebrates a wicket for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We were not at our ‘usual standards’ says Scott Laird after first defeat of season

Scott Laird at The Optima Stadium after Weston's 3-0 win over Fareham Town in the FA Cup

Speedway: Somerset Rebels get Glasgow semi-final date

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

A night to celebrate the life and career of Bowie

The band will be performing next month at the Playhouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists