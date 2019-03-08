Speedway: Somerset Rebels get Glasgow semi-final date

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett) CBMXI.co.uk

The 'Cases' Somerset Rebels face a play-off semi-final against the Glasgow Tigers after league toppers Leicester's decision to take on Redcar in the other tie.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The semi-final clash against the last visiting side to have won at the Oak Tree presents 'no worries' for team manager Garry May, who is relishing the chance to meet Glasgow again this season.

"We ran them very close at their place in June and when they came to ours it was just when we had made the team changes. As a team we've settled down much better since their July visit and I do believe we can overcome them on aggregate. We are after that place in the final," said May.

The Rebels will ride their first leg of the semi-final on home territory on Wednesday, September 25 with the return at Ashfield on September 27.

And club owner Debbie Hancock says there is an opportunity for any prospective meeting sponsor to add their name to event, adding: "This is an important fixture for us and it would be brilliant if we could put a sponsor to the meeting.

"Should there be any interested parties who might like to discuss the practicalities of doing so I would ask them to give me a call (01278 782216) at the earliest opportunity so we can offer up as much publicity for them."