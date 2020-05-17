Speedway: Tense times as Rebels look to tame Wolves

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett) cbmxi.co.uk

Speedway fans are in for a tense evening as the next episode of the ‘Cases’ Somerset Rebels archived action features a clash with Wolverhampton from August 2017.

Both clubs had won their respective league titles the year before and were meeting for the fourth time since the Rebels had taken the step up to the SGB Premiership and Wolves had won all three previous encounters.

Their visit on August 9 came without the services of ex-Rebel Sam Masters, but with him being third in their averages at the time it meant that team boss Peter Adams had could use five of his side to cover the absence, with only number one Freddie Lindgren being ineligible for a rider replacement outing.

The ‘Cases’ Rebels were coming off a run of just one defeat in their last six official meetings, that single loss inflicted by Wolves at Monmore Green nine days earlier and were fielding a full strength side of Richard Lawson, Cameron Heeps, Charles Wright, Patrick Hougaard, Josh Grajczonek, Jake Allen and Lewis Kerr.

Could the Rebels eventually get the monkey off their back of never having beaten a Wolverhampton side?

All 15 heats will be streamed on Tuesday night from 7.30pm, and can be accessed via the ‘Cases’ Rebels website or directly at https://youtu.be/hfP1sP3ncUs.