Advanced search

Speedway: Tense times as Rebels look to tame Wolves

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 May 2020

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett)

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett)

cbmxi.co.uk

Speedway fans are in for a tense evening as the next episode of the ‘Cases’ Somerset Rebels archived action features a clash with Wolverhampton from August 2017.

Both clubs had won their respective league titles the year before and were meeting for the fourth time since the Rebels had taken the step up to the SGB Premiership and Wolves had won all three previous encounters.

Their visit on August 9 came without the services of ex-Rebel Sam Masters, but with him being third in their averages at the time it meant that team boss Peter Adams had could use five of his side to cover the absence, with only number one Freddie Lindgren being ineligible for a rider replacement outing.

The ‘Cases’ Rebels were coming off a run of just one defeat in their last six official meetings, that single loss inflicted by Wolves at Monmore Green nine days earlier and were fielding a full strength side of Richard Lawson, Cameron Heeps, Charles Wright, Patrick Hougaard, Josh Grajczonek, Jake Allen and Lewis Kerr.

Could the Rebels eventually get the monkey off their back of never having beaten a Wolverhampton side?

All 15 heats will be streamed on Tuesday night from 7.30pm, and can be accessed via the ‘Cases’ Rebels website or directly at https://youtu.be/hfP1sP3ncUs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Shark washes up on Weston beach

The creature is believed to be a shark

Gallery: Weston-super-Mare celebrates VE Day 75

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

Council urges motorists to park considerately – it could save a life

The council are urging car owners to park consdierately during the pandemic. Picture: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council to launch two-step consultation on district’s future

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Shark washes up on Weston beach

The creature is believed to be a shark

Gallery: Weston-super-Mare celebrates VE Day 75

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

Council urges motorists to park considerately – it could save a life

The council are urging car owners to park consdierately during the pandemic. Picture: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council to launch two-step consultation on district’s future

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Tense times as Rebels look to tame Wolves

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett)

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Great British Garden Spruce Up encourages people to tidy up their gardens

Gardeners World PResenter Mark ane is challenging the nation to spruce up their gardens for summer. Picture: BBC

Brean Celebrity golf tournament postponed due to Coronavirus

Brean Golf Club charity day winners.

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS
Drive 24