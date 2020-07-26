Somerset Rebels make offer to British Youth Championship hopefuls

Debbie Hancock and Chris Harris (pic Colin Burnett) CBMXI.co.uk

Somerset Speedway are offering an opportunity of some extra track practice for youngsters competing in the British Youth Championships.

The club will prioritise their session on Wednesday August 5 for riders on 125cc and 250cc bikes and club owner Debbie Hancock said: “We will not be having a session this coming Wednesday (July 29) but, subject to achieving sufficient interest we will be opening the track up the following Wednesday with the primary aim of providing the youth classes some track time.

“As with our two previous sessions this will be strictly first come, first served allocation of places and we are limited to numbers so any youngsters who are heading for Scunthorpe on August 9 might want to put themselves through their paces and get in shape for the first round of the Youths.

“We will welcome enquiries from this category of riders whether they are in the championship or not. I will be happy to take bookings and provide further details if interested parties call me on 07825 703307 but would remind entrants that it is one rider and one mechanic per booking and only pre-booked persons can attend.“

*The Somerset Rebels compete in the SGB Championship, the second tier of British speedway’s three-tier set-up, and race from April to October at the Oak Tree Arena, Bristol Road, Edithmead, Nr Highbridge, Somerset.

The club’s sponsors include Cases, Salt Express, WNS Network Services, TQ Exel, Holley and Steer, Ancora Recruitment and The Oaktree.