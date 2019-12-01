Speedway: Somerset Rebels offer deals on season tickets

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne) Archant

Somerset Speedway are offering deals on their season tickets for the 2020 season and will hold an exclusive open afternoon for fans to purchase them.

The prices for a 2020 season ticket have been set at £235 for adults and £205 for students, which will cover admission to all 15 SGB Championship Fixtures and the first round KOC fixture against Glasgow.

It excludes any play-offs, subsequent cup matches, individual meetings, BSPA shared events, but will entitle the bearer to a weekly £1 discount on either a matchday programme or to be redeemed against a purchase at the refreshment kiosk.

Also, any Somerset season ticket holder will also be able to benefit from reduced admission to any Eastbourne, Poole or Swindon meeting covered by their season tickets policy, in an exciting new scheme launched for 2020.

Promoter Debbie Hancock said: "Following this year's AGM we established a small alliance of southern based clubs - ourselves, Poole, Eastbourne and Premiership side Swindon, recognising there are occasions when our own fans like to visit each other's clubs and we unanimously agreed we could extend our season ticket deals to provide for a £5 discount when attending each other clubs.

"Between Poole, Eastbourne and ourselves there will of course be some exciting local derbies and hopefully this will encourage our own fans to travel to these meetings and create even greater atmospheres, but we stress that the offer is not just limited to such meetings.

"The discount will be available at any meeting covered by the staging club's season tickets' policy.

"With Swindon on board too, it does mean our fans can continue to follow top-flight speedway and I am sure with Jason Doyle confirmed back at Blunsdon for 2020 then Rebels fans may want to avail themselves of the odd meeting or two at Swindon.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to my fellow promoters for working with us in this scheme and we look forward to seeing fans from the alliance clubs joining us on the terraces here at the Oak Tree Arena, as well as our own fans enjoying their speedway in the South."

The club will be open for season ticket purchases on the afternoon of Wednesday December 11 (1-6pm) with tickets being processed whilst you wait, with the opportunity to enjoy an 'on-the-house' mince pie and cup of coffee.

Hancock added: "Hopefully many of our season ticket buyers will be able to pop in and see us for a chat and a bit of festive fare and go away with their season tickets. All they will need to do is to bring in a completed application form, which can be downloaded from the club's website.

"Of course it is also a great way to ensure that season tickets will be ready as a Christmas present, but I would remind everyone that a passport-sized photograph of the person named on the season ticket will be required. If, though, anyone is renewing theirs from the season just gone, then we do have the photograph on file and we can use that, so a new one is not required."

For anyone unable to attend the Open session, postal applications will also be accepted. All cheques should be made payable to 'Somerset Speedway (2011) Ltd' and sent to Somerset Speedway 2011 Ltd, The Oaktree Arena, Bristol Road, Highbridge, Somerset. TA9 4HA.

Student applications must be accompanied by a copy of your student card. Applications will not be accepted unless a passport size photo is enclosed (unless renewing from last season, in which case please ensure the form is marked as such) together with a stamped address envelope.