Speedway: Somerset Rebels reach play-offs

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett) CBMXI.co.uk

The Somerset 'Cases' Rebels had their place in the title-deciding play-offs confirmed on Friday when Sheffield Tigers failed to win their penultimate league meeting at Edinburgh.

The Steel City club needed to pick up a minimum of seven points from their back-to-back meetings in Scotland this weekend but Edinburgh, who inflicted a 57-32 defeat on the Rebels a week ago went one better with a 58-32 victory over the Tigers.

That result confirmed the final four for the play-offs with Somerset set to face one of either Leicester, who as the highest finishing side will heave choice of opponents, Glasgow or Redcar.

Team manager Garry May admitted to being relieved that the mission had been completed, saying: "We all knew that Sheffield faced a tough task if they were going to stop us qualifying but I couldn't take anything for granted and just had to sit back and hope the results went our way.

"We've got our chance now to kick on and go for another league title and whilst some will make us underdogs we will be going out there and giving it our all.

"We have a strong top four and Anders (Rowe) is improving all the time whilst Nathan (Stoneman) must be one of the hardest working reserves in the league, he just never gives up. I can only sit back and wait now to see who we get in the semis."

The semi finals will be on a two-legged home and away basis with the aggregate winners of both ties meeting to decide which team will be crowned the 2019 SGB Championship winners.