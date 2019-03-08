Advanced search

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready to host Best Pairs

PUBLISHED: 14:15 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 20 September 2019

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

CBMXI.co.uk

Somerset Rebels' Oak Tree Arena plays host to the cream of the SGB Championship as they battle for the honours of being crowned the league's Best Pair on Friday night.

Rory Schlein in racing action (pic Haggis Hartmann)Rory Schlein in racing action (pic Haggis Hartmann)

It is the first of three big events this weekend, as Saturday sees the British Grand Prix take place at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff in the penultimate round of the series, before the National League Riders Championship at Leicester, a meeting which includes Rebels' reserve Nathan Stoneman.

But first all eyes will be on the fortunes of Rebels duo Nick Morris and Rory Schlein who are targeting that Best Pairs title, last won by a Somerset combination back in 2016.

Rebels' fans will be hopeful that the rule of three applies again, as that 2016 success came three years after the club's first ever Pairs triumph in 2013.

Club owner Debbie Hancock said: "I am really looking forward to this meeting. It is a lot later in the year than we are used to but the weather looks set to behave itself and so hopefully we can have a good turnout with fans from all the Championship clubs, together with the other leagues too, backing their favourites for what promises to be a good meeting.

"If you look at the field then there are strong cases to be made for a lot of the clubs, but I have faith in Rory and Nick to do the business. I know that Nick will be hoping for better luck this time around than that he suffered in the 2014 final, and we do seem to have to wait three years between successes in this competition. I hope that is an omen!"

Sheffield however will be looking for a different rule of three, having won the title back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 so triumph at the Oak Tree would make it three in a row.

Since the competition was first launched in 1997 only Workington have won the title three years on the bounce, with Carl Stonehewer winning it for the Comets in 1999 with Brent Werner, 2000 (Mick Powell) and 2001 (Peter I Karlsson).

If the Sheffield Tigers were to pull that feat off this year it would be a hat-trick of honours for Kyle Howarth.

This year's event will see 22 heats of qualifying, with each club riding four heats, with the top four pairs progressing to the semi-finals, the winners of which will contest the Grand Final which means 25 heats of racing. Turnstiles will open at 5pm with the meeting getting underway at 7pm, and the admission prices have been set at adults £20, concessions £15, junior (5-15): £5 and under-fives free.

Line-Ups - BERWICK: Tomas H Jonasson, Jye Etheridge; BIRMINGHAM: Adam Ellis, Tero Aarnio; EASTBOURNE: Richard Lawson, Lewis Kerr; EDINBURGH: Sam Masters, Cameron Heeps; GLASGOW: Craig Cook, Rasmus Jensen; LEICESTER: Scott Nicholls, Ryan Douglas; NEWCASTLE: Steve Worrall, Lasse Bjerre; REDCAR: Erik Riss, Jordan Stewart; SCUNTHORPE: Ben Barker, Jake Allen; SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Kyle Howarth; SOMERSET: Rory Schlein, Nick Morris.

Previous winners - 2018: Sheffield (K.Howarth/C.Wright), 2017: Sheffield (K.Howarth/L.Bjerre), 2016: SOMERSET (J.Grajczonek/R.Tungate), 2015: Ipswich (D.King/R.Tungate), 2014: Edinburgh (M.Fricke/S.Masters), 2013: SOMERSET (J.Doyle/J.Grajczonek), 2012: Workington (A.Roynon/R.Bach), 2011: Glasgow (J.Screen/J.Grieves), 2010: Sheffield (R.Ashworth/J.Auty), 2009: Birmingham (J.Lyons/T.Piszcz), 2008: Workington (D.Nermark/K.Nieminen), 2007: Isle of Wight (C.Holder/J.Bunyan), 2006: Glasgow (S.Parker/D.Bird), 2005: Glasgow (S.Parker/G.Stancl), 2004: Reading (P.Morris/D.Bird), 2003: Workington (C.Stonehewer/S.Stead), 2002: Isle of Wight (A.Shields/D.Bird), 2001: Workington (C.Stonehewer/P.I.Karlsson), 2000: Workington (C.Stonehewer/M.Powell), 1999: Workington (C.Stonehwer/B.Werner), 1998: Peterborough (G.Cunningham/B.Werner), 1997: Long Eaton (C.Stonehewer/M.Dixon).

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston boss Bartlett relishing FA Cup tie against Merthyr

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready to host Best Pairs

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Super Will Burns turns up the heat on his rivals after excellent weekend of racing

Will Burns during his race at Knockhill in Scotland where he picked up three podiums to move 28 points ahead in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

Bowls: Banwell end season with some success

Banwell ladies champion Martina Garfield receives her prize from president Barry Taylor

Crews battle fire in Weston town centre

The property which was gutted by a fire in the early hours of this morning.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists