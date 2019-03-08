Speedway: Rebels ready to try again

Somerset Cases Rebels suffered play-off heartbreak one year ago in a scintillating meeting at Poole when Chris Harris passed Jason Doyle to deny them a chance of a grand final berth.

But 12 months on, Harris has another crucial play-off meeting to contend with, leading the Rebels into action at Glasgow, after last Friday's scheduled clash was postponed around an hour before the start time.

With the Rebels having previously surrendered hope of staging their initial home leg last Wednesday, Tuesday's trip back north is the first leg of the already twice-frustrated 'Four by Two' tie - featuring the Championship Fours winners and the fourth-placed team Somerset against Glasgow, the Championship Pairs victors and side that ended the regular campaign in second place.

The second leg has been re-scheduled for this Wednesday (October 2) as the two clubs look to get a conclusion to the tie this week, the aggregate winners of course moving into the Grand Final.

The Rebels have already set the date of Wednesday October 9 aside for their home leg of the final should they prevail in qualifying, and have also reserved the following Wednesday (October 16) in case of any further delays with the semi-finals or in the event that a final first leg is postponed.

Team boss Garry May is looking for better luck this time around, saying: "It was a bit frustrating last Friday having made the journey up there and not to see any rain, but the referee ruled that the track was not rideable and so we go again this week.

"Nothing changes in our approach, like I said last week, we are going there looking to try and win it.

"It is going to be a busy couple of days, but that's an occupational hazard in this game. No-one needs reminding how tough it is going to be, but let's face it, the winners of this tie get an extra couple of meetings, so an extra couple of pay packets and of course the chance to be crowned champions.

"If that is not an incentive then I don't know what is!"

Both sides are expected to be unchanged from the originally declared line-ups.

Teams, Glasgow: Craig Cook (captain), Mikkel B Andersen, Claus Vissing, Sam Jensen, Rasmus Jensen, Connor Bailey, Kyle Bickley. Team manager Cameron Brown.

Somerset: Rory Schlein, Anders Rowe, Nick Morris, Nico Covatti, Chris Harris (captain), Nathan Stoneman, Luke Harris. Team manager Garry May.