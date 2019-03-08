Speedway: Rebels relishing trip to Redcar

Rory Schlein in full flight (pic Colin Burnett) CBMXI.co.uk

Following the postponement of their final home league match of the season against Edinburgh, the Cases Somerset Rebels face their second visit to Redcar on Friday.

When the two sides last met at the Media Prima Arena it was the Bears who took the honours in the Knockout cup with a 53-36 victory and restricted the Rebels to just one regular heat advantage and a 3-2 heat 13 score in a two-rider finish.

Both those Somerset gains featured Rory Schlein, who paired up with the now departed Todd Kurtz in heat one to get the Rebels off to a perfect start, in what proved to be a false dawn.

But team manager Garry May is of the opinion that the Rebels could be far more competitive for this league trip, a result from which would strengthen their claims on a play-off inclusion.

Victory for the home side would however elevate the Bears into third place, the position currently occupied by the Rebels.

May said: "We have a far stronger top four now and I believe that we should be able to push them harder than we did in the cup.

"That night, Rory and 'Bomber' (Chris Harris) scored over half our points between them. We've got 'Morra' (Nick Morris) now and he has had some decent scores around there too so there are plenty of positives.

"It's true we didn't get much from the reserves and we possibly run the risk of that again on Friday as I think it will be new territory for both Nathan (Stoneman) and Luke (Harris).

"But to counter that Anders (Rowe) has shown he has learnt from his experience of the place, his U19 third place testament to that, and he is also improving as a rider too."

With both sides declared at full-strength this has all the promise of being a battle-royale.

Teams, Redcar: Erik Riss, Kasper Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Jordan Stewart, Charles Wright, Tom Woolley, Nathan Greaves.

Somerset: Nick Morris, Anders Rowe, Rory Schlein, Nico Covatti, Chris Harris, Nathan Stoneman, Luke Harris.

*Somerset have rescheduled their home meeting against Edinburgh Monarchs for Wednesday September 4.