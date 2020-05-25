Advanced search

Speedway: Rebels relive 2013 Rye House KO Cup final

PUBLISHED: 08:13 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 25 May 2020

Somerset Rebels in KO Cup action against Rye House (pic Colin Burnett)

Somerset Rebels in KO Cup action against Rye House (pic Colin Burnett)

cbmxi.co.uk

Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels fans will get a double dose of entertainment on Tuesday with the clock turned back to 2013 and the KO Cup final against Rye House Rockets in their latest online stream.

It had been 34 years since Rye had tasted knockout cup success while the Rebels were looking to bring home the trophy that had last adorned their trophy cabinet just five years previous.

The Rebels had to deal with a rare semi-final replay against Edinburgh, having previously seen off Workington in the competition, before they could book their place against the Rockets who had fended off Glasgow, Sheffield and Redcar en-route to the final.

So the scene was set for two hungry sides to go into battle with the Oak Tree Arena hosting the first leg on Friday September 27, just five days after the Rockets’ number one Olly Allen had claimed the Premier League Rirders’ Champtionship title with Somerset’s Jason Doyle taking the bronze medal.

The conclusion of the KO Cup tie followed at Hoddesdon some nine days later and, in association with ReRun Productions, T2TV Media and Speedway Portal however, all 30 heats are being brought together in one evening with the Premiere streaming commencing at 7.30pm.

Somerset ‘Cases Rebels’ v Rye House Rockets (KOC final, 1st leg, 2013) from 7.30pm – YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/UAmRgK3ntUo.

Rye House Rockets v Somerset ‘Cases Rebels’ (KOC final, 2nd leg, 2013) from 8.30pm – YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/tmwFiLTWFUA.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Number of abandoned trolleys removed from footpaths

Cllr Ciaran Cronnelly with Morrisons' trolleys that have been dumped in the Weston Village area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Warning to Somerset businesses over increased risk of Legionnaires disease

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air-con systems before re-opening.

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Readers discuss Council plans to ease Covid restrictions

Head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic stars in Netflix series The Big Flower Fight

Best friends Andi Strachan and Helen Lockwood feature in new Netflix series The Big Flower Fight. Picture: Andi Strachan

Most Read

Number of abandoned trolleys removed from footpaths

Cllr Ciaran Cronnelly with Morrisons' trolleys that have been dumped in the Weston Village area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Warning to Somerset businesses over increased risk of Legionnaires disease

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air-con systems before re-opening.

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Readers discuss Council plans to ease Covid restrictions

Head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic stars in Netflix series The Big Flower Fight

Best friends Andi Strachan and Helen Lockwood feature in new Netflix series The Big Flower Fight. Picture: Andi Strachan

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Rebels relive 2013 Rye House KO Cup final

Somerset Rebels in KO Cup action against Rye House (pic Colin Burnett)

Number of abandoned trolleys removed from footpaths

Cllr Ciaran Cronnelly with Morrisons' trolleys that have been dumped in the Weston Village area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Harding says it’s ‘good to be back’ with Congresbury following spell with Clevedon

Cameron Harding has said he is more motivated to do well on his return to Congresbury after two seasons with Clevedon. Picture: Archant.

Teacher’s video allows Makaton to be used by hospital staff

Joy Grimsby is helping NHS Nightingale Hospital staff communicate through Makaton. Picture: Joy Grimsby

Lockdown musical needs funding

Re:ACT
Drive 24