Speedway: Rebels relive 2013 Rye House KO Cup final

Somerset Rebels in KO Cup action against Rye House (pic Colin Burnett) cbmxi.co.uk

Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels fans will get a double dose of entertainment on Tuesday with the clock turned back to 2013 and the KO Cup final against Rye House Rockets in their latest online stream.

It had been 34 years since Rye had tasted knockout cup success while the Rebels were looking to bring home the trophy that had last adorned their trophy cabinet just five years previous.

The Rebels had to deal with a rare semi-final replay against Edinburgh, having previously seen off Workington in the competition, before they could book their place against the Rockets who had fended off Glasgow, Sheffield and Redcar en-route to the final.

So the scene was set for two hungry sides to go into battle with the Oak Tree Arena hosting the first leg on Friday September 27, just five days after the Rockets’ number one Olly Allen had claimed the Premier League Rirders’ Champtionship title with Somerset’s Jason Doyle taking the bronze medal.

The conclusion of the KO Cup tie followed at Hoddesdon some nine days later and, in association with ReRun Productions, T2TV Media and Speedway Portal however, all 30 heats are being brought together in one evening with the Premiere streaming commencing at 7.30pm.

Somerset ‘Cases Rebels’ v Rye House Rockets (KOC final, 1st leg, 2013) from 7.30pm – YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/UAmRgK3ntUo.

Rye House Rockets v Somerset ‘Cases Rebels’ (KOC final, 2nd leg, 2013) from 8.30pm – YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/tmwFiLTWFUA.