Somerset Rebels to relive 2015 Rye House Rockets clashes

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett) cbmxi.co.uk

A double bill of octane-fuelled speedway is ready for launch on Tuesday (July 7) as the Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels relive two Premier League encounters with Rye House Rockets from 2015 in their latest stream.

First up will be the meeting at Hoddesdon which was staged on May 4, with the premiere starting at 7.30pm and that will be followed by the return fixture, held on June 5, the streaming of which will go live at 8.30pm on the premiere service.

Supporters can follow all of the drama, which included the heartbreaker of a lost steel shoe in Hertfordshire and one of the most epic Oaktree races, from the comfort of their armchair online as T2TV media and ReRun Productions provide the footage that Speedway Portal brings.

Links to the feeds can be followed via the ‘Cases’ Rebels website at www.somerset-speedway.com.

*The Somerset Rebels compete in the SGB Championship, the second tier of British Speedway’s three-tier set up, and race from April to October at the Oak Tree Arena, Bristol Road, Edithmead, Nr Highbridge, Somerset

The club’s sponsors include Cases, Salt Express, WNS Network Services, TQ Exel, Holley and Steer, Ancora Recruitment and The Oaktree.