Advanced search

Somerset Rebels to relive 2015 Rye House Rockets clashes

PUBLISHED: 08:49 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 06 July 2020

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett)

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett)

cbmxi.co.uk

A double bill of octane-fuelled speedway is ready for launch on Tuesday (July 7) as the Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels relive two Premier League encounters with Rye House Rockets from 2015 in their latest stream.

First up will be the meeting at Hoddesdon which was staged on May 4, with the premiere starting at 7.30pm and that will be followed by the return fixture, held on June 5, the streaming of which will go live at 8.30pm on the premiere service.

Supporters can follow all of the drama, which included the heartbreaker of a lost steel shoe in Hertfordshire and one of the most epic Oaktree races, from the comfort of their armchair online as T2TV media and ReRun Productions provide the footage that Speedway Portal brings.

Links to the feeds can be followed via the ‘Cases’ Rebels website at www.somerset-speedway.com.

*The Somerset Rebels compete in the SGB Championship, the second tier of British Speedway’s three-tier set up, and race from April to October at the Oak Tree Arena, Bristol Road, Edithmead, Nr Highbridge, Somerset

The club’s sponsors include Cases, Salt Express, WNS Network Services, TQ Exel, Holley and Steer, Ancora Recruitment and The Oaktree.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

NHS Nightingale Hospital moves into standby having never been used

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Coronavirus cases rise to 905 in North Somerset

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Weston reacts to ‘exciting’ rescue plan for much-loved pier

John Crockford-Hawley.

Pubs across Weston to reopen this weekend

Pubs will reopen with various safety mesaures across North Somerset. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Most Read

NHS Nightingale Hospital moves into standby having never been used

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Coronavirus cases rise to 905 in North Somerset

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Weston reacts to ‘exciting’ rescue plan for much-loved pier

John Crockford-Hawley.

Pubs across Weston to reopen this weekend

Pubs will reopen with various safety mesaures across North Somerset. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset Rebels to relive 2015 Rye House Rockets clashes

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett)

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

NHS Nightingale Hospital moves into standby having never been used

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Weston reacts to ‘exciting’ rescue plan for much-loved pier

John Crockford-Hawley.