Somerset Rebels relive classic Belle Vue Aces clash

Action from the Somerset Rebels KO Cup 1st leg win over Belle Vue Aces. Picture: COLIN BURNETT Archant

Somerset Rebels fans can relive their classic SGB Premiership May 2018 meeting with Belle Vue Aces during their latest online stream this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rebels found themselves confronting the world famous Aces without regular reserves Jonas Jeppesen and Bradley Wilson-Dean, due to injuries sustained while riding for Holsted and during a World Championship qualifier at Slangerup respectively.

Boss Garry May turned to old boy Todd Kurtz and a relative Premiership newcomer in James Shanes to provide cover at the bottom of the line-up, with reigning world champion Jason Doyle spearheading the Rebels effort.

Jack Holder returned following his GP Challenge qualification after finishing second in the meeting in which Wilson-Dean was injured, but Oak Tree Arena specialist Craig Cook led the Aces side boasting former Rebel Rohan Tungate, bright British prospect Dan Bewley and rapidly improving Australian Max Fricke.

Belle Vue were in third place at the time of their third visit to the Oak Tree, with Rebels unbeaten on home shale in three previous meetings of their second season in the top flight of British speedway.

The action will be shown, in association with ReRun Productions and Speedway Portal, on YouTube from 7.30pm on Tuesday June 9 and May said: “This will be a good meeting to watch again. Without giving out too many spoilers I will just say that it was a very close affair and our two guests on the night before gave excellent accounts of themselves.”

Links to the Premiere streaming will be published on the club’s website somerset-speedway.com.