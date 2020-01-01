Advanced search

Speedway: Somerset Rebels relive top-flght Leicester clash

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 June 2020

Heat two action in the Somerset Rebels meeting with Leicester Lions as Adam Ellis, Todd Kurtz, Kyle Newman and Jake Allen battle it out (pic Colin Burnett)

Somerset Rebels fans will have the chance to relive the team’s first-ever home meeting in the top flight, 20 years on from the maiden outing at the Oak Tree Arena, on Tuesday (June 2).

Leicester were the visitors on April 7, 2017 for a KO Cup fixture – while the club’s inaugural meeting against St Austell on June 2, 2000 took place in he third tier Conference League’s competition.

In association with ReRun Productions and Speedway Portal, the Premiership KO Cup action against Leicester will be streamed on the Premiere service from 7.30p on Tuesday.

Rebels co-promoter Garry May said: “This was our first test in top-flight speedway and Leicester were under new promotion.

“They had won their opening meeting earlier that week and also pushed Wolverhampton to the wire before they came to us, so I knew we had a big task, even though they were missing Erik Riss and Josh Auty under the doubling-up rules.

“I recall that we had suffered a league defeat at King’s Lynn on the Wednesday night before this first home team match at the Oak Tree and Josh (Grajczonek) had been injured in that meeting.

“But thankfully he declared himself fit enough to ride and we were able to go full strength into this cup fixture. It is one worth watching on Tuesday so I hope you can all join me.”

The link for the Premiere stream is available on the Rebels’ website http://www.somerset-speedway.com.

