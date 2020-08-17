Rebels rerun relives 2015 Rasmus Jensen debut

Somerset Rebels 'new boy' Rasmus Jensen. Picture: COLIN BURNETT cbmxi.co.uk

Somerset Rebels fans can enjoy the action from their 2015 Premier League fixture with Ipswih on the exact fifth anniversary of Rasmus Jensen’s debut.

‘Razzer’ only rode for Rebels during that campaign, making 10 appearances and scoring 75 points (plus 12 bonus) from 47 rides.

Jensen was drafted into the set-up by manager Garry May to reignite the club’s play-off push, which had been threatened by two home defeats in their previous three Oaktree Arena outings.

Leigh Lanham, a veteran of 28 matches and 181 points (33 bonus) from 120 rides at an average of just over six points, made way for the Dane, just 29 days after recording his only paid maximum as a Rebel.

And just as Somerset were concerned about relinquishing a play-off place, Ipswich were sizing up the chance to make a dash for the top four knowing they needed to make gains on Plymouth.

Bolstered by their league cup draw at the Oaktree earlier in the season, the Witches had high hopes for the rearranged league fixture which had only been delayed by 25 days earlier.

But they would be facing a Somerset side under renewed pressure who, if they could conjure up something special, would certainly spice up the play-off race.

To relive the action from 7.30pm, in association with ReRun Productions and Speedway Portal, log in to somerset-speedway.com for the link or go directly to https://youtu.be/dS4SZxbtjro.

