Speedway: Rebels rewind to 2012 Swindon challenge

Davey Watt in action for Lakeside Hammers in 2012

There has been plenty of clock winding in readiness for Tuesday’s video stream as the Somerset Rebels action comes from the 2012 season.

Premier League side Somerset were keen to start their 11th season of racing with a real challenge and so invited Elite league side Swindon to contest a challenge fixture, over two legs across two consecutive evenings.

Thwarted by red tape, the Rebels were to be without their proposed number one Jason Doyle – who was due to be doubling up with the Robins for the campaign – and so turned to Poole’s resources and booked Darcy Ward to guest for both legs.

The lower league Rebels were also provided the opportunity to strengthen up and called upon Lakeside’s Davey Watt for the first leg and Charlie Gjedde (Belle Vue) for the home second leg.

Garry May took joint control of the Rebels side with Steve Bishop and said: “Being able to book Darcy Ward was an excellent coup for us, it was fabulous to see him in Somerset colours, albeit for only 48 hours.

“I am sure that there will be many fans around the world just wanting to see footage of Darcy in action and we can provide a full evening’s entertainment with, thanks to the co-operation of Swindon Speedway, of both legs.”

Both meetings will be streamed on Tuesday (June 23), starting at 7.30pm with the clash at Swindon. The return will broadcast at 8.30pm, with both meetings courtesy of ReRun Productions and Speedway Portal.

Links are available on the Rebels official website somerset-speedway.com.