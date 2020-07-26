Speedway: Rebels rewind to 2016 cup final with Glasgow

Somrset Rebels and Glasgow Tigers riders at the start of one of the heats cbmxi.co.uk

Somerset Speedway are looking back at 2016 for the next episode in the series of Tuesday night video streams this week.

The ‘Cases’ Rebels had won the Southern group stage of the Premier League Cup and saw off Midland section winners Sheffield in the semi-finals to set up a final against the Border section toppers Glasgow who had eliminated Workington in their semi-final clash.

The two clubs had met earlier in the semi-finals of the KO Cup when the Tigers did the double over the Rebels and subsequently went on to lift the cup.

Pairs winners Somerset still had their eyes on the league title – and would have another battle against the Sheffield Tigers to realise that goal – but the chance for silverware was bolstered when the Rebels won the opening leg at Ashfield by a 48-42 scoreline.

They were without either of their recognised reserves as Bradley Wilson-Dean was sidelined with a broken collarbone and Zach Wajtknecht was ruled out with a broken finger, so bottom end guests were required by the Rebels.

Garry May plumped for Josh Bates in both legs whilst James Shanes was called upon – Connor Coles having done the Scottish trip – for the Oaktree meeting.

Bates had been instrumental in giving Somerset that valuable lead, having scored paid 16 in a lively first leg.

But in spite of holding the upper hand, team manager May refused to allow the Rebels to rest on their laurels, acknowledging that the Tigers were “a quality side that will come to us with all guns blazing”.

All the action from that second leg, originally staged on October 14, 2016 can be enjoyed from Tuesday July 28 when Speedway Portal broadcasts a Premiere showing of the action captured by ReRun Productions from 7.30pm.

To access the link for the premiere showing visit http://somerset-speedway.com/news.php?extend.2728