Speedway: Somerset Rebels rewind to 2016 Grand Final

Somerset Rebels celebrate in October 2016 (pic Colin Burnett/cbmxi.co.uk) cbmxi.co.uk

A full feast of Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels racing is on the cards on Tuesday (May 5) with another Grand Final rewind to 2016 and the contest against the Sheffield Tigers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thanks to the support and co-operation of Sheffield Speedway, Clean Cut Sports, ReRun Productions and speedwayportal.com both legs of the final will be streamed, back to back on the Rebels YouTube platform.

The ‘Cases’ Rebels had topped the league table that year, which channelled them into the semi-finals where they disposed of Ipswich whilst the Tigers, sixth at the conclusion of the regular league fixtures, battled their way past Newcastle in the quarter-finals and Glasgow in the semi-finals.

It was in the final days of October that the Grand Final took place and it was a showdown which promised everything given that it involved clubs from two excellent tracks.

Sheffield staged the first leg on Wednesday October 26, with the concluding leg taking place just 24 hours later at the Oaktree.

But on Tuesday it will all be replayed in one evening, with streaming commencing from 7.30pm.

Rebels team manager Garry May said: “I am looking forward to this one. We had already won the League Cup and done it in the Pairs too, but had been knocked out at the semi-final stage of the KO Cup, so I really wanted that league title and I remember the boys were well fired up for it too.

2It will be good to see all the action once again and I will be watching closely and making sure I make all the right changes when necessary and I don’t have to do any driving either. Bring it on!”

To enjoy the action just follow the links on the Somerset website from 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The Oaktree Arena venue will also feature on Monday night when the 2017 Premiership Pairs championship meeting is broadcast on British Speedway GB’s Facebook and YouTube channels.