Advanced search

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rewind to 2016 Grand Final

PUBLISHED: 18:30 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:30 03 May 2020

Somerset Rebels celebrate in October 2016 (pic Colin Burnett/cbmxi.co.uk)

Somerset Rebels celebrate in October 2016 (pic Colin Burnett/cbmxi.co.uk)

cbmxi.co.uk

A full feast of Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels racing is on the cards on Tuesday (May 5) with another Grand Final rewind to 2016 and the contest against the Sheffield Tigers.

Thanks to the support and co-operation of Sheffield Speedway, Clean Cut Sports, ReRun Productions and speedwayportal.com both legs of the final will be streamed, back to back on the Rebels YouTube platform.

The ‘Cases’ Rebels had topped the league table that year, which channelled them into the semi-finals where they disposed of Ipswich whilst the Tigers, sixth at the conclusion of the regular league fixtures, battled their way past Newcastle in the quarter-finals and Glasgow in the semi-finals.

It was in the final days of October that the Grand Final took place and it was a showdown which promised everything given that it involved clubs from two excellent tracks.

Sheffield staged the first leg on Wednesday October 26, with the concluding leg taking place just 24 hours later at the Oaktree.

But on Tuesday it will all be replayed in one evening, with streaming commencing from 7.30pm.

Rebels team manager Garry May said: “I am looking forward to this one. We had already won the League Cup and done it in the Pairs too, but had been knocked out at the semi-final stage of the KO Cup, so I really wanted that league title and I remember the boys were well fired up for it too.

2It will be good to see all the action once again and I will be watching closely and making sure I make all the right changes when necessary and I don’t have to do any driving either. Bring it on!”

To enjoy the action just follow the links on the Somerset website from 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The Oaktree Arena venue will also feature on Monday night when the 2017 Premiership Pairs championship meeting is broadcast on British Speedway GB’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Virus claims two lives at retirement building sparking fears for residents

Two people at Knightstone Place have lost their lives to coronavirus. Picture: Google Street View

Thirteen more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Thirteen more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

Most Read

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Virus claims two lives at retirement building sparking fears for residents

Two people at Knightstone Place have lost their lives to coronavirus. Picture: Google Street View

Thirteen more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Thirteen more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rewind to 2016 Grand Final

Somerset Rebels celebrate in October 2016 (pic Colin Burnett/cbmxi.co.uk)

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Weston’s Ash Russell aiming to climb Mount Toubkal to help mental health charity

Weston’s Ash Russell will be one of 30 people doing the trek up Mount Toubkal.

Changes to North Somerset Council meeting arrangements

Councillors will use Microsoft Teams to take part in the meetings.

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine
Drive 24