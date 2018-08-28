Advanced search

Somerset Rebels seek sponsor for 20th anniversary challenge with Poole

PUBLISHED: 16:15 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 29 January 2019

Somerset Rebels race at Highbridge and celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Speedway)

Somerset Rebels are looking for a headline sponsor for their 20th anniversary challenge match against Dorset rivals Poole.

The special meeting will be held on Wednesday April 3, with both teams fielding sides with a number of connections to the Rebels.

Jack Holder, Brady Kurtz, Josh Grajczonek and Richie Worrall are ex-Rebels now shaping up for the Pirates, while Chris Harris and Todd Kurtz have represented Poole but will race for Rebels with Nico Covatti, who will delay his Pirates debut.

Club promoter Debbie Hancock said: “This is a major milestone for the club and we want to commemorate it in the best way possible.

“The attraction of Poole as our opponents is a mjor one as it brings together last season’s top-flight cup winners and league winners.

“It will be the curtain-raiser for both clubs after a long winter and hopefully will attract a good support from both clubs and we are very keen to have a headline sponsor associated with the event.”

Apart from having their company name associated to the meeting, the event sponsor will also become the title sponsor for the club’s 20th Anniversary Dinner on April 6 and will receive tickets to that event.

They will also receive a very special signed race jacket, endorsed by all the riders and will also have a photograph with both teams as a momento of the occasion.

The sponsor will also be afforded advertising within the stadium and programme together with the opportunity of having a trade stand at both the meeting and the Dinner.

Should anyone be interested in bringing their company or organisation on board for this special occasion then they are encouraged to contact Debbie via email anniversary-admin@somerset-speedway.com or call Dave Thompson on 07598 186695.

