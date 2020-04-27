Advanced search

Somerset Rebels relive 2013 play-off final in latest stream

PUBLISHED: 09:49 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 27 April 2020

The triumphant Somerset Rebels team (pic Colin Burnett)

The triumphant Somerset Rebels team (pic Colin Burnett)

cbmxi.co.uk

Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels will again be stirring up memories on Tuesday when they present the third in their series of streamed meetings.

‘On camera’ this time around, courtesy of ReRun Productions and speedwayportal.com will be the 2013 Premier League Grand Final second leg from the Oaktree Arena, a meeting that Garry May is looking forward to.

He said: “I hope the fans are enjoying this nostalgia as much as I am!

“It is a frustration that we can’t be out there watching live speedway, you can’t really beat the cut and thrust action of being at the track with its own atmosphere, but whilst we remain under lockdown regulations, putting the computer on and sitting back in the armchair is the next best thing.

“I hope speedway supporters up and down the country are following the guidelines to stay home, protect the NHS, save lives and watch speedway!”

The 2013 play-offs featured the top six clubs and they were split into two ‘round-robin’ groups.

Somerset had topped the table with 56 points from their regulation 24 league matches giving them the right to choose their group opposition.

Newcastle and Redcar were the selected two and the Rebels dominated, losing just one of their four matches (50-43 to Newcastle at Brough Park) and marching into the Final.

In the other section, Edinburgh, who had finished fourth in the actual league, took command against Ipswich and Workington and their only defeat came when they visited the home of the Comets.

As a result, the play-off final was a re-run of the Knockout Cup semi-final which itself had been forced to a replay after identical 49-41 scores went in favour of the home sides in the original clashes.

The ‘Cases’ Rebels were to triumph 100-80 when they met again mid-September in that competition, before going on to beat Rye House to claim the silverware.

A month later it was all about the prestige of the league title and in cropping back an arrears of six points courtesy of a heat 14 5-1 from Josh Grajczonek and Charles Wright, the Rebels headed into the second leg with just two points to pull back.

The Monarchs knew they would be making the trip to the Oaktree the other side of the weekend without Joszef Tabaka after he had been accidentally clipped by Nick Morris in heat nine, an incident that caused a lengthy delay to the opening tie.

It was confirmed that the Hungarian had suffered a compound fracture of his fibia, an awful way to end his season.

To see how the second leg turned out interested parties can tune-in on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm by visiting the Rebels website (www.somerset-speedway.com) and clicking on the appropriate link.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Seven more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Seven more cases have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Axbridge - but it is nowhere near the Axe

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Most Read

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Seven more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Seven more cases have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Axbridge - but it is nowhere near the Axe

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset Rebels relive 2013 play-off final in latest stream

The triumphant Somerset Rebels team (pic Colin Burnett)

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Villagers helping people in need during pandemic

Villagers are helping people who are self-isolating to access food and medicine.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.
Drive 24