Somerset Rebels relive 2013 play-off final in latest stream

The triumphant Somerset Rebels team (pic Colin Burnett) cbmxi.co.uk

Somerset ‘Cases’ Rebels will again be stirring up memories on Tuesday when they present the third in their series of streamed meetings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

‘On camera’ this time around, courtesy of ReRun Productions and speedwayportal.com will be the 2013 Premier League Grand Final second leg from the Oaktree Arena, a meeting that Garry May is looking forward to.

He said: “I hope the fans are enjoying this nostalgia as much as I am!

“It is a frustration that we can’t be out there watching live speedway, you can’t really beat the cut and thrust action of being at the track with its own atmosphere, but whilst we remain under lockdown regulations, putting the computer on and sitting back in the armchair is the next best thing.

“I hope speedway supporters up and down the country are following the guidelines to stay home, protect the NHS, save lives and watch speedway!”

The 2013 play-offs featured the top six clubs and they were split into two ‘round-robin’ groups.

Somerset had topped the table with 56 points from their regulation 24 league matches giving them the right to choose their group opposition.

Newcastle and Redcar were the selected two and the Rebels dominated, losing just one of their four matches (50-43 to Newcastle at Brough Park) and marching into the Final.

In the other section, Edinburgh, who had finished fourth in the actual league, took command against Ipswich and Workington and their only defeat came when they visited the home of the Comets.

As a result, the play-off final was a re-run of the Knockout Cup semi-final which itself had been forced to a replay after identical 49-41 scores went in favour of the home sides in the original clashes.

The ‘Cases’ Rebels were to triumph 100-80 when they met again mid-September in that competition, before going on to beat Rye House to claim the silverware.

A month later it was all about the prestige of the league title and in cropping back an arrears of six points courtesy of a heat 14 5-1 from Josh Grajczonek and Charles Wright, the Rebels headed into the second leg with just two points to pull back.

The Monarchs knew they would be making the trip to the Oaktree the other side of the weekend without Joszef Tabaka after he had been accidentally clipped by Nick Morris in heat nine, an incident that caused a lengthy delay to the opening tie.

It was confirmed that the Hungarian had suffered a compound fracture of his fibia, an awful way to end his season.

To see how the second leg turned out interested parties can tune-in on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm by visiting the Rebels website (www.somerset-speedway.com) and clicking on the appropriate link.