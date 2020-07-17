Somerset Rebels to run another private practice event

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne) Archant

Somerset are to run a second private practice event next Wednesday (July 22).

The Rebels staged a successful event at the Oaktree Arena this week and are again inviting bookings for the strictly behind-closed-doors session.

Promoter Debbie Hancock said: “We were pleased with the interest we received from riders of all grades and delighted with the manner in which those that had booked their place conducted themselves during the session, and we have agreed to run another practice this Wednesday.

“The exact same criteria will apply insofar as riders must pre-book their place, they can only be accompanied by one mechanic and will be expected to comply with all extra controls necessary to ensure that once again we conduct the event in a Covid-19 secure environment.

“I have to emphasise that we will not be able to admit any members of the public and we are restricted on the numbers of track staff that are required, and therefore anyone who is not on the bona-fide of list of attendees will not be allowed access to the session.”

Bookings will be made on a first-come first-served basis, and enquiries can be made on 07825 703307.

Meanwhile, Rebels star Rory Schlein believes fans will be starving for speedway next year – whatever happens in the remaining months of this season.

Schlein had been due to stage a farewell meeting at Wolverhampton but the delay to the season has forced him to put plans back a year.

He’s set to continue working as a delivery driver, even if racing goes ahead, and will return to Australia at the end of 2021.

“I’m not the only person that things have gone south for,” Schlein told British Speedway’s social media channels.

“I think there will be a lot of people who will be hungry to go and watch speedway next year, more hungrier and that should benefit the sport.

“I’ve been doing some delivery work for Hermes and that’s been great for me during a tough time for everyone. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of months and if I can go racing the guys at Hermes are going to try and keep me on anyway which is great.”