Speedway: Rebel Rowe gets reserve spot at Swindon

PUBLISHED: 13:04 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 02 December 2019

Anders Rowe (blue) leads the way (pic Haggis Hartmann)

Somerset Rebels youngster Anders Rowe had been given a doubling-up opportunity in 2020 as a reserve for SGB Premiership club Swindon.

Talented teenager Rowe, one of the first two riders confirmed for next season by Rebels promoter Debbie Hancock, will test himself in the top flight of British speedway with the Robins.

And it is a challenge he is relishing, saying: "It will be great to gain more knowledge and experience. I know it will be a challenge but I am really looking forward to it."

With Swindon being part of the southern track alliance, it means Rebels fans who take up season tickets this year will be able to see Rowe in action at Swindon and claim a £5 discount on admission to the Abbey Stadium.

Since naming Rowe and Rory Schlein to their side for the 2020 SGB Championship season, Rebels management have also announced Josh Bates, Ben Barker and Nathan Stoneman, with a sixth rider expected to be revealed in the near future.

