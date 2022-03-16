Wrington Redhill beat Uphill Castle for fourth successive win

All smiles for Wrington Redhill as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill recorded a fourth win in a row after beating Uphill Castle 2-1 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The hosts looked to have taken the lead on 10 minutes when a free-kick from 30 yards by Cory Thomas-Barker rattled the underside of the crossbar and looked to have crossed the line but nothing was given.

Within minutes Joe Creese was racing through on goal and upended by a defender with the referee in no doubt to award a penalty, which Jack Hutchings calmly fired past Ryan Scott.

Ollie Clements, Thomas-Barker and Ryan Pugh gaining a stronghold in midfield and thought they had extended the lead when Pugh’s corner was headed in by Thomas-Barker, but this was disallowed as the referee adjudged that Ethan Johnson had impeded the build-up.

The game was played in very tricky conditions on a soft pitch but both teams sought to play good attacking football and James Williams was only seriously tested once in Wrington's goal.

As the second half started the hosts had to defend against a strengthening wind but the back line of Josh Pitt, Ethan Johnson and Jordon Bonner was brilliantly marshalled by skipper Dan Ferguson to deny Uphill any clear cut chances.

At the other end Joe Creese, George Fake and Jack Hutchings kept battling away to keep the visitors on their toes.

Uphill had their moments and from a quick corner, the ball eventually reached Will Sneddon-Coombes to stab into the net for an equaliser.

This setback spurred on Wrington’s united and committed young team and 60 seconds they were back in front.

Clements’ free-kick eluded a number of players but not captain marvel Ferguson at the far post and he made sure the ball was over the line.

However, with about 20 minutes to go Redhill were reduced to 10 men when Thomas-Barker was shown a red card for a strong challenge.

Tempers were fraying on both sides which saw veteran player/manager Leigh White come on, shortly followed by experienced Chris Bradley, to steady Wrington and use their game knowhow to see the game through.