Double glory as league winners Regency A secure Shield Trophy

Published: 1:00 PM September 13, 2021

Weston Crib league finally finished off their 2019/20 season last Thursday (September 9) with finals night being held at 49 Club due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the league, which is celebrating 104 years this year, done and dusted the week before, Regency A were crowned the winners with Charles Dickens coming a close second.

This only left the cup competitions to complete and Regency A completed the double with victory in The Shield Trophy over Weston Golf Club.

The Services beat Boro Social Club to win Red Barrel Cup, while Rob Hooper of Regency B beat Wayne Walker of Boro Social Club in the singles knock-out. Tony Jakeman and John Ley-Morgan beat father and son duo of Alan and Stuart Moulton from The Services in the Paris knock-out.

Prizes were presented by league secretary Steve Corrick before a thank you speech from the successful Regency A Captain Mark Short.

The new season starts on September 23 and with 14 teams in the league, Weston Crib are always looking for new blood in their league.

If anyone plays crib or would like to learn, please contact the league on steve.corrick@outlook.com.