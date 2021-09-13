News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Double glory as league winners Regency A secure Shield Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM September 13, 2021   
Dean Phillips, of The Services, holding aloft the Red Barrel Trophy.

Dean Phillips, of The Services, holding aloft the Red Barrel Trophy. - Credit: Steve Corrick

Weston Crib league finally finished off their 2019/20 season last Thursday (September 9) with finals night being held at 49 Club due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the league, which is celebrating 104 years this year, done and dusted the week before, Regency A were crowned the winners with Charles Dickens coming a close second.

This only left the cup competitions to complete and Regency A completed the double with victory in The Shield Trophy over Weston Golf Club.

The Services beat Boro Social Club to win Red Barrel Cup, while Rob Hooper of Regency B beat Wayne Walker of Boro Social Club  in the singles knock-out. Tony Jakeman and John Ley-Morgan beat father and son duo of Alan and Stuart Moulton from The Services in the Paris knock-out.

Prizes were presented by league secretary Steve Corrick before a thank you speech from the successful Regency A Captain Mark Short.

You may also want to watch:

The new season starts on September 23 and with 14 teams in the league, Weston Crib are always looking for new blood in their league.

If anyone plays crib or would like to learn, please contact the league on steve.corrick@outlook.com.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic detached house near Weston town centre
  2. 2 Two shops opening for first time next week
  3. 3 Crews rescue car from sea in Weston
  1. 4 Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route
  2. 5 North Somerset Arts Week launches in Weston
  3. 6 Attempted theft at Weston charity shop
  4. 7 Campaigners protest against airport expansion
  5. 8 Weston landlord hit with £15,000 fine
  6. 9 Vintage Car Rally to roll into Weston
  7. 10 WIN: Tickets to Rod Stewart tribute at Weston's Playhouse
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened. 

Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Mendip Hills

Pylons to be removed from stretch of Mendip Hills

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Emad El-Haddad was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Man jailed for trafficking boy, 15, cross country to deal drugs in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Geisha girl artwork being installed for Weston Walls.

Upfest comes to the seaside as street art festival is launched 

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon