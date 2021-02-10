Release of 2021 season fixtures is 'fantastic news' says Weston head coach Trego

Published: 9:00 AM February 10, 2021

Weston first team coach Sam Trego has called the release of the fixtures for the 2021 season “fantastic news”.

The 2020 campaign was largely impacted by the coronavirus, with cricket not being played until July 11.

And Trego says he is hoping nothing will get in the way this time as they prepare for their WEPL Premier 2 Bristol/Somerset season opener on the road at Ilminster on May 1.

“It’s fantastic news to have to 2021 fixtures out and I’m sure I speak for every cricketer up and down the country that we are crossing everything hoping we are able to complete a competitive cricket season at club level,” said Trego.

“I’m sure it will be a good game of cricket to get the season up and running.

You may also want to watch:

“We had two very good wins in 2019. The win away really did give us the momentum to go on a winning run near the end of the season and to keep the club in Premier 2."

The club celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic affected the planning of the season.

The West of England Premier League created nine groups for their 69 teams to compete in a shortended campaign and Weston found themselves alongside Taunton Deane, Minehead, Taunton, Wembdon, Taunton St Andrews, Bridgwater and Wellington.

Despite not being able to have a full season, Trego says the opportunity gave some of his youngsters a chance to play and stake a claim for a place in the first team.

“As a club we were really hopeful throughout the five teams to have a strong season,” added Trego.

“A lot of our younger players were knocking on the door of the senior sides, so it was disappointing not to have a competitive season in 2020.

“Last year’s campaign in the bubble league gave the club a chance to give the younger players some first and second-team experience.

“For the likes of Adam Whittock and William Crane it proved invaluable and these boys along with many other younger players will be in and around the first-team squad for this coming season.”

With the 2021 season on the horizon, the effects of the pandemic have left a mark on the country, none more so than at Weston who haven’t opened their doors for six months.

Trego admitted they will head into their round of games full of confidence, adding: “This pandemic has impacted hugely on not only our cricket club but cricket clubs around the country.

“We’ve been locked up since early September and it’s only now that we are doing work on the ground getting it ready for pre-season.

“Once we get some guidance from the ECB we will be looking forward to getting all the lads back and in for as much training before the season starts.

“Our aims and ambitions for the club this season are to be competitive in every single game we play and to bring on all the young players the coaches have invested time into.

“I’m not one for saying we will do this or do that for the upcoming season but I’m positive we will be playing some really good cricket and hopefully we will be on the right end of many games this year.”