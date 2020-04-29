A look back on Weston Open Badminton Club’s 2019/20 season

Weston Open began the season by putting three teams, sponsored by local businesses, into the North Somerset League mixed competition.

Juliet Dixon was the only one to remain from the previous campaign, with five new players as Christine Thatcher and Simon Bowden made their debuts and Mark Brodie, Taylor and Antony Hart transferred from the men’s division the season before.

After many years out of the sport, Bethan Dunning returned to competition and the year started off very promisingly with a match against Chew Valley where Team Birnbeck took all three women’s rubbers.

Despite being hampered by frequent player unavailability, this enabled league debuts for other Open players who acquitted themselves really well.

The team was admirably guided through the season by team captain Antony Hart, who was exemplary throughout.

It was a tough season for the team as in a league of five new entrants to the division, Nailsea and St Lukes were clearly a class apart.

It was no surprise those two teams gained promotion which should make it more of a balanced division next year.

Paul Edwards said: “A special thanks goes out to Birnbeck Insurance Services, who are located on Worle High Street, for their continued support. Without their sponsorship none of this would have been possible.”

Edwards added: “This season was a victory for initiating new players into the North Somerset League. All players enjoyed the experience and it gives the team a platform to build on for next season.”