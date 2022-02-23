Jack Reynolds called up by England for Sea Angling Talent Pathway

Jack Reynolds has been named as one of five anglers in Sea Angling England Talent Pathway. - Credit: Keith W Jones

A 15-year-old from Worlebury has been selected to fish for England under the Sea Angling England Talent Pathway.

The pathway offers talented young anglers with the potential and aspiration to represent England with opportunities to access a high performance coaching and education programme.

The purpose of the programme is to produce the England international anglers of the future.

Worle Community School year 11 pupil Jack Reynolds will fish in the Junior Shore Team with four other anglers. The team is managed by Paul Driver and assistant manager Anton James.

The training now starts for the Home Nations International Shore Angling Championships to be held between July 4 and July 8 at Weymouth, Dorset.

Reynolds is a member of Channel Anglers, Sea Angling Club and is coached by James T Madsen. He is also sponsored by Baytree Road Garage of Weston.