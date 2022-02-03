Jack Reynolds: 15-year-old sets personal best with biggest ever catch

Jack Reynolds posses with his biggest ever catch, a cod weighing in at 15.08 lbs. - Credit: Keith Jones

A year 11 pupil from Worle Community School in Weston when he recorded a personal best with his best ever catch recently.

15-yer-old Jack Reynolds who recently had a trial for England, was sea fishing for cod off Shurton Reef in Somerset when he realised that there was something large on his line.

Taking his time to land the fish, he pulled out a cod weighing in at 15.08 lbs.

Gareth Griffiths, a fishing guide from South Wales, witnessed the catch and said that he was surprised to see a fish of that size caught at the location.

Experienced sea anglers in the region described the catch as a once-in-a-lifetime fish.

Reynolds is a member of Channel Anglers, Sea Angling Club and is coached by James T Madsen.

He is also sponsored by Baytree Road Garage of Weston.

