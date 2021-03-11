Rooke wins prestigious English Youth Ballet to perform in Cinderella in Hollywood
- Credit: Jill Dando News/Good News Post
A year nine pupil from Priory Community School Academy with her five audition pieces has won coveted a prize in the English Youth Ballet to perform in the hit show Cinderella in Hollywood later this year.
Elizabeth Rooke previously performed with the Jacqueline Fox School of Dance at Disneyland in Paris and said: “It has been a lot of hard work and determination but I am delighted and honoured to have been selected to work with The English Youth Ballet.
Rooke started dancing at Jacqueline Fox School of Dance in Worle aged only two before competing a couple of years later.
The talented youngster has plans to be a dance teacher and maybe even to open up her own dance school one day.
Principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “Elizabeth has shown amazing talent and determination to win a place in the prestigious English Youth Ballet. We are all very proud of her.”
You may also want to watch:
During lockdown, Rooke has entered many international online dance competitions where she has picked up many first and second place many times.
Rooke will also be travelling to Silverstone as part of The Jacqueline Fox School of Dance team which are due to dance at the opening ceremony of the Formula One British Grand Prix between July 16-18.
Most Read
- 1 Students 'humiliated' after school uniform mix-up
- 2 Decaying trees in town centre to be replaced
- 3 Man jailed in connection with drug offences in North Somerset
- 4 Homes to be built in former quarry
- 5 Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park
- 6 New service offering transport and companionship in Weston
- 7 Call for dog mess database in North Somerset
- 8 Council plans to introduce 20mph limit in Weston
- 9 Plans to demolish North Somerset pub refused
- 10 Management buy-out of North Somerset recruitment firm
On top of her own dancing, Elizabeth also helps younger dancers to develop The English Youth Ballet full-length classical ballets in the regional theatres of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which brings opportunities for young dancers outside London between the ages of eight and 18-years-old to perform within a professional setting.