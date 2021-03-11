Rooke wins prestigious English Youth Ballet to perform in Cinderella in Hollywood

Published: 9:00 AM March 11, 2021

All smiles for Elizabeth Rooke as she poses for the camera. - Credit: Jill Dando News/Good News Post

A year nine pupil from Priory Community School Academy with her five audition pieces has won coveted a prize in the English Youth Ballet to perform in the hit show Cinderella in Hollywood later this year.

Elizabeth Rooke previously performed with the Jacqueline Fox School of Dance at Disneyland in Paris and said: “It has been a lot of hard work and determination but I am delighted and honoured to have been selected to work with The English Youth Ballet.

Elizabeth Rooke had previously danced with Fox School of Dance at Disneyland in Paris. - Credit: Jill Dando News/Good News Post

Rooke started dancing at Jacqueline Fox School of Dance in Worle aged only two before competing a couple of years later.

The talented youngster has plans to be a dance teacher and maybe even to open up her own dance school one day.

Elizabeth Rooke will also be travelling to Silverstone this summer ahead of British Grand Prix as part of The Jacqueline Fox School of Dance team. - Credit: Jill Dando News/Good News Post

Principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “Elizabeth has shown amazing talent and determination to win a place in the prestigious English Youth Ballet. We are all very proud of her.”

During lockdown, Rooke has entered many international online dance competitions where she has picked up many first and second place many times.

A section of Elizabeth Rooke's medals she has won while doing Ballet. - Credit: Jill Dando News/Good News Post

Rooke will also be travelling to Silverstone as part of The Jacqueline Fox School of Dance team which are due to dance at the opening ceremony of the Formula One British Grand Prix between July 16-18.

On top of her own dancing, Elizabeth also helps younger dancers to develop The English Youth Ballet full-length classical ballets in the regional theatres of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which brings opportunities for young dancers outside London between the ages of eight and 18-years-old to perform within a professional setting.