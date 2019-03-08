Advanced search

Rugby: Avonmouth Old Boys 31 Winscombe 7

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 September 2019

Ewan Griffiths attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Ewan Griffiths attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Archant

Winscombe fell to a 31-7 defeat at Avonmouth Old Boys on the first day of their new Western Counties North campaign.

Jim Rutherford looks to attack for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

They let a number of chances go begging before the hosts opened the scoring through fly-half Steve Sullivan's try, converted by Andy Butler.

And avonmouth saw out the first half in style with two more tries from flanker Jared Du Plessis and wing Branton Petit.

Butler converted both tries and added a penalty to make it 24-0 at half time.

But Winscombe rallied in the second half, as their scrum held out well, and hit back when number eight Ewan Griffiths picked up form the base of a five-metre scrum and powered over for a fine try, converted by Sam Dearsley.

Simon Thompson on the charge for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Other attempts came to nothing, though, and it was Avonmouth who had the last word as Connor McCaffery touched down.

Winscombe entertain Gordano in their first home match on Saturday.

