weston suffer back to back away defeats after 23-20 loss to Okehampton

Head Coach Darren Cromptons men host Gordano in the Cup this Saturday. Picture: JOSH THOMAS Archant

Weston travelled to Devon to take on Okehampton knowing they were in for a battle as the hosts had a proud unbeaten home record at The Showground.

A high tackle by Weston in the fourth minute gave Richie Friend an easy three points and that was how it remained until the 25th minute when the hosts increased their lead with a try by Sam Turner.

The five points were aided and abetted by some comical defensive attempts by the visitors which saw the ball bobbling around and not being secured. But the conversion was missed and straight from the kick off Weston hit back.

Superb handling by forwards and backs ended with number eight Brad Talbot adding to his tally for the season.

Full-back George Chapman converted, putting Weston one point behind, before another penalty from Friend, after centre Huw Morgan had been sin binned.

Chapman again cut the lead following a series of penalties against the home team, before spending the rest of the half on the attack.

Weston eventually made the pressure tell with a pushover try dabbed down by Talbot and with Chapman adding the extras they were six points to the good.

Darren Crompton's men had chances at the start of the second half after some excellent play, but a couple of errors allowed Okes to fly down the other end of the pitch and put Ryan Lee in the corner.

The game was once again down to one point and after persistent infringements again by the hosts, Chapman Weston four points up.

But in a grandstand finish Okehampton looked as though they might have snuck it through Brandon Horn, before a try-saving tackle by Howman prevented a score.

However, instead of booting the ball to safety, Weston inexplicable tried to run it out of their own 22-metre area.

With echoes of an earlier away trip to Camborne they still had not learnt their lesson and with time drawing to a close, Weston ended with a lineout on their five-metre line.

That was stolen by home skipper Tom McGrattan and, despite defending for their lives, Weston committed an illegal act on the line and the referee awarded a penalty try to give Okehampton a three-point victory.