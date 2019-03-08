In-form Weston impress once again with win at Ivybridge to keep hold on second place

Inside Weston Rugby Club's changing room Archant

After their superb performance against Exmouth at the Recreation Ground, Weston followed up by recording a fantastic 34-25 win at Souuth West Premier rivals Ivybridge.

Darren Crompton's men travelled to Devon with renewed confidence, but they knew the host's unbeaten record at home on their artificial pitch would be a tough nut to crack.

In fact for the first 25 minutes the game remained scoreless until Weston, who up until then had their fair share of defending to do, finally opened the scoring.

Number eight Brad Talbot fought his way over the line after the home side had conceded a series of penalties near their own line.

Despite Dan Lomax missing the conversion, he was successful five minutes later after blindside Jacob Cox crossed after another sustained period of pressure.

Ivybridge hit back through a Ben Watts try just before half time to move them within five points.

And the game opened up after the break with the hosts cutting the lead to two points with a penalty before Weston scored a beautiful try, rounded off by Huw Morgan after a sweeping 15-man move that went almost the length of the pitch.

Lomax converted expertly from the right hand touchline and 10 minutes later right wing Alex Howman scored another fine effort, which Lomax also did well to add the extras.

The visitors looked like they were going to complete a comfortable victory, but Ivybridge hit back with two tries in quick succession through Jay Topgood and Dan Lilley to leave themselves only four points adrift.

But scrum-half Ross Bennett was on hand to pull Weston away once more, although Lomax couldn't add the conversion.

Howver the fly-half added three more points to cancel out an Ivybridge penalty soon after Bennett's try.

The hosts had a chance to gain a losing bonus point on the stroke of full time but missed a very kickable penalty to leave Weston with a nine-point victory to keep them in second place.

Weston are back in action on Saturday when they host Launceston at the Recreational Ground.