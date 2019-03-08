Weston draw positives from finale at Barnstaple to end campaign in seventh place

Barnstaple took on Weston-super-Mare in the final round of the South West Premier season. Picture: Bob Collins Bob Collins

Weston ended the South West Premier season in seventh place after a 22-22 draw at Barnstaple in their final match of the season on Saturday.

They began well in North Devon, as their lighter pack had the home eight in trouble from the first scrum.

Half chances went begging before three quick phases set up a chance to move the ball right for Sam Fisher to touch down in the corner.

The conversion attempt was just wide and Barnstaple kicked a penalty to the corner, with a rolling maul driving over for an unconverted try to level.

The home side repeated the trick to delight a large and partisan crowd, with Weston's Brad Talbot picking up a yellow card for a high tackle.

The visiting defence held firm before the break and they closed the gap to two points after the restart as Glenn Dickson slotted an early penalty.

Another lineout catch and drive move led to Barnstaple's third try and the successful conversion put them nine points up.

But Weston then had their best spell of the game, as Barnstaple grew frustrated and tempers boiled over, and Dickson forced his way under the posts, before converting his own score.

A number of scrums led to a series of penalties for Weston, with Talbot driving through a gap and Dickson converting to put them 22-17 ahead with 15 minutes remaining.

Barnstaple broke out of defence and worked the ball to the left to score a fourth try and level, but the conversion fell just short.

Weston won another penalty at a scrum, but player-coach Dickson saw his attempt fall just short and wide as it ended all square and they finished just two points behind sixth-placed Exmouth.

The club has one fixture left to play this season, as they take on Thornbury in the final of the Bristol Combination Cup at Dings Crusaders on Thursday April 25.

Weston have never won the competition before and will hope to send Dickson back to his native New Zealand with a winners' medal, ahead of the club dinner the following night.

P W D L F A Pts

Bournemouth 26 25 0 1 999 352 118

Barnstaple 26 19 1 6 747 51 91

Maidenhead 26 16 1 9 750 581 86

Exeter Uni 26 15 1 10 776 650 80

Ivybridge 26 15 0 11 656 601 78

Exmouth 26 13 2 11 698 684 75

Weston 26 12 3 11 765 619 73

Brixham 26 12 1 13 742 642 71

Camborne 26 12 0 14 707 746 70

Bracknell 26 13 0 13 597 601 65

Drybrook 26 12 0 14 533 621 56

Cleve 26 6 0 20 642 841 43

Newton Abbot 26 4 1 21 543 940 35

Old Patesians 26 3 0 23 398 1134 19