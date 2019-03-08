Advanced search

Rugby: Winscombe earn bonus point in Barton Hill loss

PUBLISHED: 09:30 27 September 2019

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Archant

Winscombe had to settle for a four-try bonus point after a 40-26 defeat at Barton Hill in Western Counties North.

Aled Corcoran attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)Aled Corcoran attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

They began well, as number eight Ewan Griffiths broke through a gap and the ball was fed to winger Bryn Turner to touch down.

But the hosts hit back with Didz Wright's try converted by Jake Steer, before Dean Werret crossed in the corner.

Winscombe rallied and, after a series of scrums on the five-metre line, Griffiths powered over for a try converted by Sam Dearsley to make it 12-12.

Prop Alec Chase drove his way over to put the visitors ahead, but Barts centre John Armstrong produced two blistering runs to put the hosts 26-19 up at half time.

James Flowers attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)James Flowers attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe wasted chances after the restart and prop Billy Collins went over for a try converted by Steer, before Chase scored his second try, which Dearsley converted.

But Hill had the last word as Joe Dorrington peeled off the back of a maul to score the final try of the day.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Rebels go to Glasgow for play-off push

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)

Rugby: Winscombe earn bonus point in Barton Hill loss

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Cricket: No fairytale finish for Somerset’s Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick of Somerset acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of the match (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Yatton under-16s start with win over Winscombe

Yatton under-16s in action against Winscombe

Golf: Weston duo runners-up in scratch foursomes

Jade Cope and Glenda Latham-Creasey represented Weston in the final of the B&D Ladies scratch foursomes against Long Ashton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists