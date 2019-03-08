Rugby: Winscombe earn bonus point in Barton Hill loss

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe

Winscombe had to settle for a four-try bonus point after a 40-26 defeat at Barton Hill in Western Counties North.

Aled Corcoran attacks for Winscombe

They began well, as number eight Ewan Griffiths broke through a gap and the ball was fed to winger Bryn Turner to touch down.

But the hosts hit back with Didz Wright's try converted by Jake Steer, before Dean Werret crossed in the corner.

Winscombe rallied and, after a series of scrums on the five-metre line, Griffiths powered over for a try converted by Sam Dearsley to make it 12-12.

Prop Alec Chase drove his way over to put the visitors ahead, but Barts centre John Armstrong produced two blistering runs to put the hosts 26-19 up at half time.

James Flowers attacks for Winscombe

Winscombe wasted chances after the restart and prop Billy Collins went over for a try converted by Steer, before Chase scored his second try, which Dearsley converted.

But Hill had the last word as Joe Dorrington peeled off the back of a maul to score the final try of the day.