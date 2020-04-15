Advanced search

Weston captain Marcus Nel hails season as best he has ever been involved in at club

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 April 2020

Marcus Nel led Weston to second place in the league, as the club finished in their best posistion since 2002. Picture: Josh Thomas

Marcus Nel led Weston to second place in the league, as the club finished in their best posistion since 2002. Picture: Josh Thomas

The captain of Weston Rugby Club has said this has been his “best season” since he has been with the club.

Captain Marcus Nel during Weston's 32-19 win over Camborne earlier in the season. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCaptain Marcus Nel during Weston's 32-19 win over Camborne earlier in the season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Marcus Nel has been with the club since 2016 after coming over from Rhodes University in South Africa to do an MSc in Sport and Exercise Psychology at UWE.

Nel went on to score five tries from 18 appearances as they recorded their best finish since 2002.

“There have been some comparable seasons between though,” admitted Nel.

“For me it’s our best season since I’ve been at the club.

“With no pun intended I’d sum the season up as unfinished, simply because I don’t think that this Weston team is the finished product and can achieve even more.

“It feels like all that we have been working towards has clicked to some extent and clearly there’s still more to achieve.”

Weston missed out on promotion to National League Two South after finishing second to Barnstaple and missing the chance of a potential play-off, after the Rugby Football Union calculated the final standings on a best playing record formula to maintain who went up and down.

But despite disappointment, Nel admitted the decision was “the fairest outcome so that what had been achieved can be acknowledged”.

Nel, who was in his first year as skipper of the club after picking up the captaincy from Sam Coles at the beginning of the campaign, said the players have “hugely” impressed him, especially the likes of Sam Rees, Ben Tothill, Kyran Devitt, James Allen, and Kieran Broomsgrove.

“All the new boys have,” he added. “Pretty much all of them have featured across the first and United teams and have had positive impacts, as well as integrating exceptionally well.

“As a group we’ve got through some tough times and games that in the past would have got the better of us. They have been such a good bunch of guys to be able to lead.”

Nel was also quick to point out the success was down to head coach Darren Crompton on a personal and a team level.

“It’s been good he’s stuck with what we know and what we’ve been working on for the last few years,” said Nel.

“His approach and his ability to let us players have some control has been good and he’s allowed me to take a lot more responsibility for what’s happening and that’s probably helped.”

