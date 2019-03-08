Rugby: Hornets Chargers claim festival silverware

Hornets Chargers under-12s came away with silverware from the County Cup Festival at Wells on Sunday.

On a cold and windy day, with muddy conditions underfoot, they began with a 1-1 draw against Keynsham.

An excellent display led to a 3-0 win over Winscombe, before a scoreless draw with Taunton completed the first phase.

The next phase began with a scoreless draw against Keynsham, before 1-0 wins over Crewkerne and local rivals Weston.

And that gave Chargers a final record of three wins and three draws, withonly one try conceded on the day which say them earn a cup for winning their group.

A spokesperson said: “The chargers played with passion, commitment and great team spirit. Their tackling was immense and their ball retention and support play continues to improve.

Huge thanks to the coaches for their continued support and the parents, but above all the boys.”

Squad: Josh Price, Billy Hayes, Tedy Hayes, Jack Cockayne, Tobias Goodman, Dylan Hawley, James Powell, Logan Livingstone, Ollie Thorne, Rohan Conroy, Will Kane (captain) Charlie Roberts, Ellis Roberts, Zach Combstock, Cole Harding, Noah Turner, Kalem Lawrence.