Cheddar Valley Ladies RFC end 2019/20 season with awards night

Award winners from left to right - Jess Sinnott, Kelly Williams, Lucy Eyles, Rebecca Chivers and Georgie Hird. Picture: Cheddar Valley Ladies RFC Archant

Cheddar Valley Ladies Rugby Club held their end of season players presentation evening at the Franks restaurant in Cheddar on Saturday and a host of awards were presented to the squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cheddar Valley Ladies Rugby Club's Chris Masters, captian Georgie Hird and coach Matt Hoygreen Cheddar Valley Ladies Rugby Club's Chris Masters, captian Georgie Hird and coach Matt Hoygreen

The Most Improved Player was picked up by Jess Sinnott, while Players’ Player went to Rebecca Chivers and Lucy Eyles was awarded the Player of the Year.

The last two awards of the evening went to Kelly Williams, who won the Coaches’ Player, and captain Georgie Hird, who secured a painting for going Above and Beyond.

Also presented was a gift to teammate Clare Costelloe for her brave work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as a nurse.

Hird then thanked coaches Matt Hoygreen, Chris Masters and Charlotte Hird for their hard work and dedication last season.

The sponsors were also acknowledged as without their support the Cheddar teams could not continue to grow.

And despite the 2019/20 season ending sooner than expected for the Cheddar Ladies, they are looking forward to the 2020/21 season as they enter a ladies league and are looking for more players to boost their squad.

Social secretary Sinnott said: “I joined Cheddar Ladies just over a year ago and have relished in the challenge. Whether you’re an ‘old pro’ or never played before, and are interested in joining our fun sociable team, please find us on Facebook or Instagram for more information.”