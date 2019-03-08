Cheddar Valley open new season with massive home victory over North Petherton

Cheddar Valley kicked off their season where they ended the last with a big 56-7 win over North Petherton at Sharpham Road.

North Petherton kicked off into the sun, but it was Sam Lloyd who touched down under the posts on four minutes, with the extra two points a formality.

Cheddar quickly returned to the Pethy 22 from kick off and after a ruck infringement, Lloyd kicked the resultant penalty.

Having settled into a rhythm of working their forwards off each breakdown, veteran Tom Corbett crossed in the corner for their second try on 19 minutes.

Following a penalty for crossing by Pethy, Lloyd kicked into the corner for a line-out which allowed Josh Cope into the corner for try number three.

After half an hour Cheddar were in total control of the game, and after Pethy were penalised for offside, Lloyd kicked to the corner and the ensuing line-out led to a try under the posts from Brannigan, after which Lloyd added the extras.

Moments later it was 34-0 after Franklin sent the ball through to the hands of Lloyd, Hedges, Cope and then back to a supporting Lloyd who went under the posts and converted his own try to send Cheddar into half-time with a healthy lead.

Following an early penalty for dissent from which Lloyd scored three points, Pethy started to get into the game with some structured possession. And following relentless pressure on the Cheddar try line their centre went under the posts for their first and only try, which was converted.

Cheddar regained their focus and went over in the corner froma line-out for his second try and Lloyd slotted the conversion from the touchline.

With Cheddar back in control of the game a line-out routine straight from the training pitch saw debutant Astill bursting forward from the scrum half position to cross over for his first try.

In search of a half-century of points, Cheddar put together a scintillating backs move which saw Spinks break the line and off-load to Morgan, who moved the ball on quickly to full back Hedges before sending it to Ferguson who went under the posts.

Lloyd added the extras to complete the scoring and this Saturday sees the second XV start their season at home against local rivals Wells.