Advanced search

Cheddar Valley open new season with massive home victory over North Petherton

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 September 2019

Cheddar Valley open new season with big victory over North Petherton

Cheddar Valley open new season with big victory over North Petherton

Archant

Cheddar Valley kicked off their season where they ended the last with a big 56-7 win over North Petherton at Sharpham Road.

North Petherton kicked off into the sun, but it was Sam Lloyd who touched down under the posts on four minutes, with the extra two points a formality.

Cheddar quickly returned to the Pethy 22 from kick off and after a ruck infringement, Lloyd kicked the resultant penalty.

Having settled into a rhythm of working their forwards off each breakdown, veteran Tom Corbett crossed in the corner for their second try on 19 minutes.

Following a penalty for crossing by Pethy, Lloyd kicked into the corner for a line-out which allowed Josh Cope into the corner for try number three.

After half an hour Cheddar were in total control of the game, and after Pethy were penalised for offside, Lloyd kicked to the corner and the ensuing line-out led to a try under the posts from Brannigan, after which Lloyd added the extras.

Moments later it was 34-0 after Franklin sent the ball through to the hands of Lloyd, Hedges, Cope and then back to a supporting Lloyd who went under the posts and converted his own try to send Cheddar into half-time with a healthy lead.

Following an early penalty for dissent from which Lloyd scored three points, Pethy started to get into the game with some structured possession. And following relentless pressure on the Cheddar try line their centre went under the posts for their first and only try, which was converted.

Cheddar regained their focus and went over in the corner froma line-out for his second try and Lloyd slotted the conversion from the touchline.

With Cheddar back in control of the game a line-out routine straight from the training pitch saw debutant Astill bursting forward from the scrum half position to cross over for his first try.

In search of a half-century of points, Cheddar put together a scintillating backs move which saw Spinks break the line and off-load to Morgan, who moved the ball on quickly to full back Hedges before sending it to Ferguson who went under the posts.

Lloyd added the extras to complete the scoring and this Saturday sees the second XV start their season at home against local rivals Wells.

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston boss Bartlett relishing FA Cup tie against Merthyr

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Valley open new season with massive home victory over North Petherton

Cheddar Valley open new season with big victory over North Petherton

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready to host Best Pairs

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Super Will Burns turns up the heat on his rivals after excellent weekend of racing

Will Burns during his race at Knockhill in Scotland where he picked up three podiums to move 28 points ahead in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

Bowls: Banwell end season with some success

Banwell ladies champion Martina Garfield receives her prize from president Barry Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists