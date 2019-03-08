Rugby: Chippping Sodbury 26 Winscombe 8

Adam Scrase attacks

Winscombe were left empty handed after a 26-8 loss at Chipping Sodbury in Western Counties North.

Jim McCormick attacks for Winscombe

The hosts opened the scoring with a try in the corner from their left wing inside five minutes.

But Winscombe gathered themselves and applied lots of pressure on the Sodbury line, only to be kept at bay by a determined defence.

Owen Howells slotted a penalty and prop Adam Scrase produced a run on the wing to set up good position.

After a series of drives to the line, Winscombe saw Scrase finish off the move and claim his first try of the season for an 8-7 lead.

William Pierce attacks for Winscombe

Sodbury had the better of the opening exchanges in the second half and a series of long range penalties took them clear.

Winscombe spent more time in the home 22, as they dominated the set-piece, but they could not convert the pressure into points and saw Sodbury score two tries from quick penalties taken on their own five-metre line.