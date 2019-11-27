Rugby: Winscombe earn hard-fought win at Clevedon

Winscombe maul their way towards the Clevedon line

Winscombe claimed a 20-15 win at Western Counties North strugglers Clevedon in a hard-fought clash.

No way through for Chris Aske

They began brightly and a sharp move put full-back Owen Howells into space for a try under the posts, which Sam Dearsley converted.

Clevedon hit back with an unconverted try from their number eight, but prop Alec Chase peeled off a driving maul for Winscombe's second try, with Dearsley adding the extras for a 14-5 lead.

Dearsley slotted two penalties at the start of the second half to widen the gap to 15 points, but Clevedon regrouped and hit back.

After driving into the visiting half and forcing a series of penalties, they went over for a second unconverted try.

Sam Dearsley attacks for Winscombe

And a crossfield kick put the Clevedon right wing over for another score, closing the gap to just five points.

The hosts poured forward late on, but Winscombe's defence held firm to record a win which consolidates their mid-table position.