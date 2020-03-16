Coronavirus: All rugby, hockey activity suspended

Action from the Cockles win over Weston-super-Mare. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Following government advice today, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will suspend all rugby activity in England, at both professional and community level.

Scott Voisey prepares to fire home from a short corner for North Somerset Scott Voisey prepares to fire home from a short corner for North Somerset

And in light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), England Hockey has also taken the decision to suspend its nationally run hockey activity.

The suspenion of rugby activity s is to include club training, league and cup matches plus rugby education courses from March 17 until April 14, subject to continued review.

The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.

Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.

The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the suspendion of hockey activity includes the competition and domestic events programme, Player Pathway activity and national youth programmes until at least 15 April.

A statement said: “We would urge leagues, clubs, schools, Player Pathway centres and others who deliver hockey on a local level to support this approach.

“This decision will impact activities at differing levels and scale. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and react as best we can during these unprecedented times. We’ll keep everyone in the hockey family as up to date as possible and look forward to hockey returning to normal when the time is right.”

List of suspended activity (as at March 16, 5pm)

Events/Finals:

Mar 19: Schools Finals: Girls & Boys U18s Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

Mar 21-22: Investec Women’s Hockey League

Mar 23-24: Boys Schools U14, U16, U18 finals; Reading Hockey Club

Mar 29: Men’s and Women’s Championship semi finals and Division One play-offs

Mar-Apr: Boys U16s Schools knockouts

Apr 4-5: U16 Club Finals, Nottingham Hockey Centre

Apr 5: League Finals; Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

Player Pathway activity: Performance Centres, Academy Centres, Development Centres.

England Hockey participation programmes: Hockey Heroes, Back to Hockey, Walking Hockey.

GB Coaching/EH umpiring: Courses and Workshops.

NAGs/DiSE:

Mar 21-22: England age group training days

April 6-9: DiSE; Lilleshall

Apr 11-13: England age group training camps; Lilleshall

Great Britain EDP:

Mar 17-18: Men’s Lilleshall camp

Mar 29: England women’s U21s

Apr 10-13: England & Scotland men’s U21s

Apr 10-13: England & Ireland women’s U21s

England Hockey: 17 Mar: England Hockey AGM.