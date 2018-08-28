Winscombe still waiting for first away win as Crediton dig deeper for win in Devon

Stuart Warren on his way to a try for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec) Archant

Winscombe are still searching for their first away win of the season after going down 25-15 at third-placed Crediton in Devon on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Dearsley attacks for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec) Sam Dearsley attacks for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec)

The visitors were soon into their stride, charging into the home side’s 22, and a quickly recycled ball reached centre Sam Dearsley, who crashed over for a try and then added the conversion.

Shellshocked Crediton were kept on the back foot for most of the first half following that first-minute score, but managed to get back on level terms when a missed tackle allowed centre Jason Luff to skip under the posts for a try which Ollie Avery-Wright converted.

Winscombe regained the ball from the restart and swept into the home 22 once more, with a late tackle on Jim Merryfield leading to a yellow card for Josh Pearce.

Dearsley slotted the penalty to put the visitors 10-7 up and as the interval loomed, they took a quick tap penalty after a lineout infringement for flanker Stuart Warren to crash through a tackle and touch down.

Adam Scrase attacks for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec) Adam Scrase attacks for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec)

As the second half began it was soon clear that Crediton were not in the mood to let their impressive home record slip and, after a series of drives, they woon a penalty and kicked to the corner.

The hosts won the lineout and drove towards the line, before hooker Dan Yendell peeled off and went over for a try which Avery-Wright converted to cut the gap to a single point.

Crediton’s superior fitness paid dividends in the final quarter as they took control and saw Avery-Wright slot a pair of penalties to secure the lead.

After stretching the Winscombe defence across the field, they moved the ball to full-back Ollie Down, who touched down in the corner.

Jim Merryfield attacks for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec) Jim Merryfield attacks for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe tried to salvage something from the match in the closing minutes, camping in the home 22, but they could not break down Crediton’s defence and were denied a losing bonus point.