Weston RFC stalwart Rod receives engraved rugby ball to mark 25 years of service

All smiles for Rod Crocker and his wife Sandra after the presentation. Picture: Chris Millard Archant

Members of Weston Rugby Club’s Past Players Association have presented Rod Crocker with a Bristol Blue Glass engraved rugby ball to mark his 25 years as the Association’s Chairman and Treasurer.

Weston's Past Players Association turned up at Rod Crocker's house to present him with the Bristol Blue glass engraved rugby ball. Picture; Chris Millard Weston's Past Players Association turned up at Rod Crocker's house to present him with the Bristol Blue glass engraved rugby ball. Picture; Chris Millard

George Papworth, Chris Millard, Ian Thomas and Gerry Williams represented the over 170 PPA members by visiting Rod and his wife Sandra to make the presentation.

“This presentation was made to thank club president and chairman Roderick Crocker for his energy and enthusiasm, as the founding chairman and treasurer of Weston RFC’s Past Players Association,” said Weston Association’s Secretary Papworth.

“Founding the PPA 26 years ago was an inspirational initiative, which has ensured all our old players can stay informed and connected to their club.

“They have developed into an influential group within our membership and greatly enjoy visiting the Recreation Ground on match days, as well as supporting our regular social activities.”

Rod Crocker with the Bristol Blue Glass engraved rugby ball from Weston's Past Player Association to mark his 25 years as Chairman and Treasurer of the Past Players Association. Picture: Chris Millard Rod Crocker with the Bristol Blue Glass engraved rugby ball from Weston's Past Player Association to mark his 25 years as Chairman and Treasurer of the Past Players Association. Picture: Chris Millard

In his time with the PPA, Crocker has organised events, including pre-match lunches, evening meals with partners, skittle matches, bowls matches, 10 and 20-year celebration lunches, written 45 newsletters, as well as visits to Taunton races and Somerset Cricket.

These have all been well supported and enjoyed by the members and he has also produced a booklet of the history of the PPA to mark its 25th anniversary.

“I was very humbled when they came to my home and gave me this lovely Bristol Blue Glass rugby ball and presented some lovely flowers to my wife,” said Crocker, who will retire at the next AGM but will stay on with the club as one of three trustees to extend his time with the club to over 40 years.

“It will be great to get someone else to come in and take it on, but it will be a great wrench as far as I’m concerned having done it and I’ve been lucky to have a very understanding wife during this time,” he said.

“But I want to emphasise it’s not just me, we’ve had some excellent secretaries over that time period and an excellent committee to support me. But this would have not been achieved without the support of the past players. This has been my hometown club for many years on and off the field and long may the club continue.”