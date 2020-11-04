Advanced search

Weston RFC stalwart Rod receives engraved rugby ball to mark 25 years of service

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 November 2020

All smiles for Rod Crocker and his wife Sandra after the presentation. Picture: Chris Millard

All smiles for Rod Crocker and his wife Sandra after the presentation. Picture: Chris Millard

Archant

Members of Weston Rugby Club’s Past Players Association have presented Rod Crocker with a Bristol Blue Glass engraved rugby ball to mark his 25 years as the Association’s Chairman and Treasurer.

Weston's Past Players Association turned up at Rod Crocker's house to present him with the Bristol Blue glass engraved rugby ball. Picture; Chris MillardWeston's Past Players Association turned up at Rod Crocker's house to present him with the Bristol Blue glass engraved rugby ball. Picture; Chris Millard

George Papworth, Chris Millard, Ian Thomas and Gerry Williams represented the over 170 PPA members by visiting Rod and his wife Sandra to make the presentation.

“This presentation was made to thank club president and chairman Roderick Crocker for his energy and enthusiasm, as the founding chairman and treasurer of Weston RFC’s Past Players Association,” said Weston Association’s Secretary Papworth.

“Founding the PPA 26 years ago was an inspirational initiative, which has ensured all our old players can stay informed and connected to their club.

“They have developed into an influential group within our membership and greatly enjoy visiting the Recreation Ground on match days, as well as supporting our regular social activities.”

Rod Crocker with the Bristol Blue Glass engraved rugby ball from Weston's Past Player Association to mark his 25 years as Chairman and Treasurer of the Past Players Association. Picture: Chris MillardRod Crocker with the Bristol Blue Glass engraved rugby ball from Weston's Past Player Association to mark his 25 years as Chairman and Treasurer of the Past Players Association. Picture: Chris Millard

In his time with the PPA, Crocker has organised events, including pre-match lunches, evening meals with partners, skittle matches, bowls matches, 10 and 20-year celebration lunches, written 45 newsletters, as well as visits to Taunton races and Somerset Cricket.

These have all been well supported and enjoyed by the members and he has also produced a booklet of the history of the PPA to mark its 25th anniversary.

“I was very humbled when they came to my home and gave me this lovely Bristol Blue Glass rugby ball and presented some lovely flowers to my wife,” said Crocker, who will retire at the next AGM but will stay on with the club as one of three trustees to extend his time with the club to over 40 years.

“It will be great to get someone else to come in and take it on, but it will be a great wrench as far as I’m concerned having done it and I’ve been lucky to have a very understanding wife during this time,” he said.

“But I want to emphasise it’s not just me, we’ve had some excellent secretaries over that time period and an excellent committee to support me. But this would have not been achieved without the support of the past players. This has been my hometown club for many years on and off the field and long may the club continue.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with GBH in Weston

Police would like to identify the man in this image in connection with a GBH in weston. He is described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.

Toying with Weston’s Lego Beach Race

Picture taken with Dean's 12-year-old Nikon camera.

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with GBH in Weston

Police would like to identify the man in this image in connection with a GBH in weston. He is described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.

Toying with Weston’s Lego Beach Race

Picture taken with Dean's 12-year-old Nikon camera.

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Impressive Kew proves the king of Worlebury to collect Coronation Cup silverware

Alix Kew, winner of the Coronation Cup, and Worlebury club captain Graham Hewlett

Weston RFC stalwart Rod receives engraved rugby ball to mark 25 years of service

All smiles for Rod Crocker and his wife Sandra after the presentation. Picture: Chris Millard

Cheddar make Mawford new manager to replace Potter

Craig Mawford played for Weston, Taunton Town, Bridgwater Town, Wellington Street, Bristol Manor Farm, Chard and Cheddar in his playing career before being appointed assistant manager to Shaun Potter ahead of the 2019-20 season.

NHS urges people with health conditions to book flu vaccine

Morgan receiving his flu vaccination at school.

Council services open during lockdown

Recycling centres, car parks and play areas will stay open during the lockdown.