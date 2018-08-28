Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hornettes Girls run out winners in the cup

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 21 December 2018

Hornettes Under-15s.

Hornettes Under-15s.

Archant

Hornettes Girls Under-15s ran out 24-7 winners against Minehead in the area cup.

Round two of the girls’ Under-15 area cup saw Hornettes face Minehead at the Nest and they ran out 24-7 winners.

It was not long before the hosts gained the upper hand with fantastic support play and hard rucking from the forwards.

From inside the 22m line, Minehead cleared only to full-back Willow Hull, who scored and was converted by Hull with a 30-metre conversion.

Miriam Bailey was back to her old form after a lay-off with concussion, stopping Minehead winning the ball cleanly and working hard in open play.

The ball came loose from a scrum and scrum-half Paige Hoddinott picked up and beat several Minehead defenders to touch down, Hull adding the extras.

Good play by fly-half Sophie Beckham and good tackling from Jas Buckthought, Paige Swain, Chloe Thompson and Evie Webster kept Minehead at bay until they scored to make the score 14-7 at the break.

After the break, wingers Beth Tindall and Iris Crabb showed promise, while Bailey rain 50 metres to touch down the third try.

Soon after, Hoddinott passed out the ball which in turn was passed through the backs, as Hoddinott supported from the rear, she received a great pass from Evie Webster and crossed the line once more. Shortly after this point, Minehead surrendered the game, due to terrible weather.

Special mention to Hornettes’ tight five: Grace Upward, Emily Liddington, Kerys Owen, Amber Peart and Hattie Parkman, who worked well in the set piece play and Scarlett Lawrence and Ella Zaire for selflessly playing for Minehead to ensure the game was played.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston prove too strong for Exeter students

Weston rugby leading 8-5 v Exeter Uni just before half time 15,12,18

Hornets no match for Bridgwater as they slip down the table

Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hornettes Girls run out winners in the cup

Hornettes Under-15s.

Coastal path to cut walking distance from Weston to Clevedon

Lord Lieutenant for Somerset Annie Maw was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Picture; Neil Gibson

Rediscover project helps pupils explore career in digital

Weston College was involved. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists