Hornettes Girls run out winners in the cup

Hornettes Under-15s. Archant

Hornettes Girls Under-15s ran out 24-7 winners against Minehead in the area cup.

Round two of the girls’ Under-15 area cup saw Hornettes face Minehead at the Nest and they ran out 24-7 winners.

It was not long before the hosts gained the upper hand with fantastic support play and hard rucking from the forwards.

From inside the 22m line, Minehead cleared only to full-back Willow Hull, who scored and was converted by Hull with a 30-metre conversion.

Miriam Bailey was back to her old form after a lay-off with concussion, stopping Minehead winning the ball cleanly and working hard in open play.

The ball came loose from a scrum and scrum-half Paige Hoddinott picked up and beat several Minehead defenders to touch down, Hull adding the extras.

Good play by fly-half Sophie Beckham and good tackling from Jas Buckthought, Paige Swain, Chloe Thompson and Evie Webster kept Minehead at bay until they scored to make the score 14-7 at the break.

After the break, wingers Beth Tindall and Iris Crabb showed promise, while Bailey rain 50 metres to touch down the third try.

Soon after, Hoddinott passed out the ball which in turn was passed through the backs, as Hoddinott supported from the rear, she received a great pass from Evie Webster and crossed the line once more. Shortly after this point, Minehead surrendered the game, due to terrible weather.

Special mention to Hornettes’ tight five: Grace Upward, Emily Liddington, Kerys Owen, Amber Peart and Hattie Parkman, who worked well in the set piece play and Scarlett Lawrence and Ella Zaire for selflessly playing for Minehead to ensure the game was played.