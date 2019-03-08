Advanced search

Rugby: Crompton hails Weston's 'best performance of season'

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 October 2019

Coach Darren Crompton before Weston's game with Exmouth.

Archant

Darren Crompton hailed Weston's 63-7 win over Exmouth as their "best performance" of the season, writes Josh Thomas.

Weston ran in eight tries to record their biggest victory of the campaign and move into second place in the South West Premier behind Barnstaple.

"The best performance by a long way," said a delighted Crompton.

"I'm elated for the boys, all the hard work just came to fruition.

"We were phenomenal in all assets - scrum, lineout, ruck.

"Defence we were great, we turned the ball over and we had it back within six phases.

"Everything I asked after them they delivered."

Head coach Crompton was delighted to see his side score 50 points for the first time this season, adding: "It's really good. It's a shot in the arm confidence wise for the players and we've been waiting to do it for a little while.

"We've talked about once we get on top of a team, being a bit ruthless, finishing them off and we didn't give them a glimmer of hope."

