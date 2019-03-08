Darren Crompton has hailed his side after securing their third win in a row to go top

Head coach Darren Crompton watches on as Weston beat Launceston 32-13 to go top. Picture: JOSH THOMAS Archant

Weston head coach Darren Crompton has described winning as 'infectious' and wants to develop it into a 'habit' after a third win in a row over Launceston, writes Josh Thomas.

Weston secured a bonus point victory after scoring five tries to maintain their 100 per cent home record with a fourth victory on their own soil in the South West Premier this season.

"Home games are very important," Crompton said.

"It's nice for the crowd to come down and support and see the boys playing well and winning. Hopefully more people will come down.

"Winning is infectious, it can be one of those things you get in tight games.

"Because you have been winning it comes a habit, you have a lot more confidence and things seem to go your way."

Despite missing key players like Marcus Nel and Kadin Brock, Crompton was delighted with the players who came in, especially forward of the match Ben Tothill.

"We are missing a few players, but that's rugby all the teams across the league get knocks, people go away, it's not professional," he added.

"It's nice to have people come in and play well. Ben Tothill did well, he's a good lad, he's fit young and strong. He seems to have the full package and is doing well for us at the moment."

Saturday's win over the Cornish All Blacks was a hard-fought contest, with Weston leading 15-6 at the break in difficult conditions.

However three tries in the second half ensured the hosts moved top of the table ahead of a two-week break before travelling to Maidenhead on November 9.

"We will take each week as it comes, everyone has a week off to watch England play in the World Cup final," added Crompton.

"We will return to training, see what the weather is like and move forward.

"We spoke at half time about being clinical in the conditions, getting on top and getting those first few important tries. Get the points ticking over and the boys went out and did it.

"It's one of those things, weather is going to change. We've got different personnel in and we played the conditions well.

"We've stayed in their half for a lot of it and and put pressure on them and we played really well."