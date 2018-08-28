Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hornets no match for Bridgwater as they slip down the table

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 21 December 2018

Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Hornets slipped to 11th place in the league after this latest defeat at Bridgwater in horrendous conditions.

Bridgwater 36 pts

Hornets 21 pts

After a run of poor results, Hornets were focused on changing their fortunes away at Bridgwater.

The weather conditions were horrendous and the boggy pitch did not suit their game. The stronger Bridgwater pack therefore dominated the afternoon and they ran out convincing winners.

If Hornets were looking for positives from the afternoon, the game marked the 100th first team appearance for full-back Joe Gadd and league debuts for three of the clubs promising youngsters.

Luke Harrington put in an impressive performance, starting in the back row and tackled well, while Quenten Querl and Tommy Bailey both made a significant impact when they came off the bench and all three will bring additional strength to the squad for the remainder of the season.

The game itself started badly for Hornets. They could not get the ball for the first 25 minutes and in trying, gave away numerous penalties. Bridgwater soon worked out they had dominance at the scrum and therefore most of the penalties resulted in a scrum and by 20 minutes the home side were 12-0 up.

Hornets eventually got hold of the ball. They won a penalty kicked to touch and from the line-out Steve Pape drove forward, Joe Gadd burst the line and when the ball was moved Charlie Carter touched down. Jordan Humphris converted for 12-7.

Hornets looked to be back in the game, but just before half time a series of missed tackles allowed Bridgwater to extend their lead to 19-7.

The second half saw more difficulty at the scrum and after a series of penalties, Philip Hobbs was shown what appeared to be a harsh yellow card and at the reset scrum the referee saw fit to award a penalty try, even though the try line was still 15 metres away.

With the score 26-7, Hornets appeared beaten and a further try and a penalty all but confirmed it with Bridgwater leading 36-7.

However, as is often the case, with nothing to lose Hornets had their best phase of the game. Tommy Bailey made good ground and Adam Francis was able to break the line to score. Humphris with the conversion.

Hornets then hacked through a loose ball and Querl won the foot race to the line, only to agonisingly spill the ball forward as he went over.

With Hornets at last in the ascendency, Francis carved his was through again and this time fed Danny Bailey who crashed over to score. Humphris again converting to make the score 36-21.

Another score would have given Hornets two bonus points, but it wasn’t to be and they returned to The Nest with no points and now find themselves 11th in the league.

The Christmas break will give Hornets time to take stock as they prepare for some vital games early in the New Year against the other sides at the foot of the table.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new police station in Swaffham

Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

What Christmas is like for men behind bars in Norfolk

Around 650 men at HMP Bure will be celebrating Christmas without their families. Picture: Ben Kendall

Balfour Beatty confirms consultation over closure of Norfolk offices

Balfour Beatty logo. Picture: Balfour Beatty

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

WATCH: Church brings meaning of Christmas Alive

Scrooge Reworked at the Well Christian Centre

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston prove too strong for Exeter students

Weston rugby leading 8-5 v Exeter Uni just before half time 15,12,18

Hornets no match for Bridgwater as they slip down the table

Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hornettes Girls run out winners in the cup

Hornettes Under-15s.

Coastal path to cut walking distance from Weston to Clevedon

Lord Lieutenant for Somerset Annie Maw was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Picture; Neil Gibson

Rediscover project helps pupils explore career in digital

Weston College was involved. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists