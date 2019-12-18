Marcus Nel looks at Weston's last game before Christmas vs Brixham

Weston skipper Marcus Nel says they will treat every fixture as 'equally important' ahead of travelling to Devon to take on Brixham, writes Josh Thomas.

Saturday's game will be Weston's first since playing Okehampton on November 23 - after last weekend's clash with leaders Barnstaple fell victim to a waterlogged pitch -and they sit in third place, seven points off top.

But Nel admits they need to use this match as a springboard for future success.

"It would be good to finish the year with a win," he said.

"But the way we need to start looking at games as every game is equally important.

"We have seen what league rugby can be like and as soon as you take your foot off the gas other sides capitalise.

"Moving forward we just really have to focus on each game equally as much.

"It will be important to firstly get a win this weekend, but secondly if we can make sure we get that win and take away five points and not give them any, that will be the cherry on top."

Saturday's meeting will be the second time the two sides have played this season and Nel is aware of what they have to do at Astley Road.

"We let them into the game a little bit, in a period where we switched off for five, 10 minutes and they really came back into it," he added.

"What we need to do is cut out those poor portions of the game but just also negate what their strengths are.

"I've played there twice before and it can be a difficult place to play.

"They are a fairly good side at home, but we need to go with an attitude that we can do well when we go there.

"It's always nice to have a couple of familiar faces in the crowd. It really gives us a good lift having those people down there."

After last weekend's game with leaders Barnstable at The Recreational Ground was postponed, Nel admitted he was 'massivley' disappointed but it won't stop him or the team going for the win.

"We are still going to prepare everything the same," Nel said.

"It was an opportunity for us to close that gap, but it's postponed, it's not cancelled so we are going to have another pop at that some time.

"Regardless, we still have that confidence, it would have been nice to play that game last week to get playing time under our belts again.

"But at the same time this week is going to be equally as big and equally as important. We just have to do what we can this weekend and hopefully prepare us best as possible."