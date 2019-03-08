Rugby: Winscombe earn away win at Bristol Saracens

Winscombe claimed their first away win of the season in Western Counties North with a 36-19 success at Bristol Saracens, despite playing for most of the match with only 14 men.

Tulsi Winterson attacks for Winscombe against Bristol Saracens (pic John Podpadec) Tulsi Winterson attacks for Winscombe against Bristol Saracens (pic John Podpadec)

They began well and saw Owen Howells release Bryn Turner twice to score tries, with Sam Dearsley adding a conversion and his own try soon after to make it 17-0.

Tulsi Winterson raced in at the corner to secure the bonus point midway through the first half, but prop Alec Chase was shown a red card after an incident at the base of a ruck.

Saracens scored in the left corner before the break, but Dearsley slotted a penalty after the restart and Will Thomas crossed for a converted try after a sweeping move from their own 22.

Saracens took control in the last quarter to score two converted tries but Winscombe held on for the win and entertain Midsomer Norton this weekend in what should prove a sterner test.