Weston under-11 girls make history with first-ever match against Hornets opponents

Weston under-11s girls ahead of their debut match with Hornets under-11s. Back Row: Gwinnie Golding, Lexi Dearing, Erin Raymond, Bella Whiting, Tilly Parfitt, Poppy Prince, Finlaye Horler, Front Row: Chloe Mullins, Erin Goode, Lola Heath, Rose McGuire Kaycee Deacon Archant

Weston under-11 girls made history on October 11 by playing in their first ever match against Hornets under-11s girls at the Recreational Ground in Sunnyside Road.

Walking out onto the pitch to the cheers of the many who came to watch, their smiles said it all of how proud they were to wear a Weston shirt and take to the pitch.

Joint captains for the day, Finlaye Horler and Bella Whiting, led the team brilliantly and were very vocal and joined by girls from Cheddar to get involved and thoroughly enjoying the experience.

Chloe Mullins, one of the new girls, said of the atmosphere during the match: “I can’t hear the referee, people are cheering so much.”

And when Erin Goode scored in the last minute, a massive cheer could be heard all around, with the atmosphere brilliant.

The girls are coached by Bryony Shepherd, Weston under-18s captain, as well as Mark Walker and Edd Goode, and refereed by Benny, and the club passed on their thanks to all involved.

Debutant Lexi Dearing, despite each and every player in the hunt for girl of the game, impressed Shepherd with her attitude, determination and hard work to pick up the award.

“It was so special as it was the first time we have had a girls’ team in that age group play a match, the members support was just fantastic,” said Weston Roses chair Tracey Wiliams.

“A lot of the girls got to follow in the footsteps of family members who have played on the first-team pitch for our senior teams. The girls were beaming with pride at being able to represent their club.

“What we are building is historical as the club have never had a girls’ section. For the girls to play a match was a huge step forward for us as a club, and a day no one will forget.

“My ambition was to build a team so my daughter could stay at the club she loves, the club her brothers and cousins play for. Women’s rugby is still a growing sport and needs to be supported from grassroots.

“The atmosphere on the day shows how far girls’ rugby has come and how important it is that every club develop their girls section.”

Training for under-11s and under-10s takes place between 5.30-6.30pm at Weston RFC and more information is available from Tracey on 07765 407808.