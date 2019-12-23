Rugby: Winscombe get nothing from Gordano trip
PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2019
Archant
Winscombe came away empty handed from Gordano after a 27-17 loss in Western Counties North.
The hosts began well and Scott Magrath burst through a gap to touch down, with Alex Walder converting.
Fly-half Mike Dyer then kicked through for Walder to race into the corner for a second try to make it 12-0, but Winscombe hit back with a penalty try.
And they took the lead when fly-half Owen Howells crashed over for a seconds try, which Sam Dearsley converted.
Gordano sent replacement centre Carl Petch away for a converted try, as the lead changed hands again, with Dearsley slotting a penalty before half time to cut the gap to two points.
Conditions deteriorated in the second half, with Winscombe unable to capitalise on their set-piece dominance.
Dyer chipped ahead for Walder to race into the corner for a try, with a late penalty completing the tally.