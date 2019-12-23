Advanced search

Rugby: Winscombe get nothing from Gordano trip

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2019

Owen Howells scores a try for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)

Owen Howells scores a try for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)

Archant

Winscombe came away empty handed from Gordano after a 27-17 loss in Western Counties North.

Aled Corcoran atttacks for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)Aled Corcoran atttacks for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)

The hosts began well and Scott Magrath burst through a gap to touch down, with Alex Walder converting.

Fly-half Mike Dyer then kicked through for Walder to race into the corner for a second try to make it 12-0, but Winscombe hit back with a penalty try.

And they took the lead when fly-half Owen Howells crashed over for a seconds try, which Sam Dearsley converted.

Gordano sent replacement centre Carl Petch away for a converted try, as the lead changed hands again, with Dearsley slotting a penalty before half time to cut the gap to two points.

Will Pearce attacks for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)Will Pearce attacks for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)

Conditions deteriorated in the second half, with Winscombe unable to capitalise on their set-piece dominance.

Dyer chipped ahead for Walder to race into the corner for a try, with a late penalty completing the tally.

