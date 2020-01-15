Hornets send Sidmouth to a heavy defeat to take over at top of South West One table

Hornets in action during their match with Sidmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hornets moved top of the South West One table with an emphatic 57-12 win over Sidmouth at the Nest on Saturday.

Sam Aplin scoring a try for Hornets during their match with Sidmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sam Aplin scoring a try for Hornets during their match with Sidmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fully aware their rivals had held leaders Devonport to a draw a week earlier, Hornets wanted to bounce back from their loss at North Petherton.

But they fell behind to an early penalty before Tuttiett moved the ball from a scrum in Sidmouth's 22 to Wheller, whose pace took him over for the first try, which Carter converted.

A second Sidmouth penalty cut the gap to one point, but Jackson and Inoke produced strong runs and Tuttiett glided through a gap untouched, with Carter adding the conversion once again.

Scrum-half Tuttiett was then on hand to steal the ball from a lineout and popped it inside to hooker Sam Aplin to race down the wing and make it 19-6.

More pressure kept Sidmouth pinned in their own 22 and Chenoweth claimed lineout ball to set up good possession for Hornets, with Francis put through to secure the bonus point try, which Carter converted.

Another long-range penalty from Sidmouth was followed by a loose kick to full-back Carter, who used his pace and swift footwork to beat several tackles and find Dempsey to touch down.

Alec Chase made his return to club colours as he came on for Alex Hawkins and settled straight away, but Sidmouth ended the half with another penalty to make it 31-12 at the midway mark.

Chase caught the restart and set off on a run to send Chenoweth close to the line, before Carter kicked a penalty.

Another soon followed to make it 37-12, before Joe Gadd and Locker joined the action from the bench, with James taking a pass out wide and scorching clear of a tiring defence to score.

Carter slotted another penalty, before Sidmouth spilled a quick lineout on halfway and saw Chenoweth gather to send James away for another try to bring up the half century.

Veteran centre Dempsey had the last word, easing clear from halfway before Carter converted to complete the scoring in front of a large crowd.

Hornets top the table on points difference, but face a free weekend after St Ives pulled out of the league. They visit Cleve in the Combination Cup on January 25 (2.30pm).

The seconds host Weston on Saturday (2.30pm) following a 24-19 defeat at Minehead, while the thirds beat their Weston rivals 31-19.

